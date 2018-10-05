InMoment :’s Andrew Park Receives CX Impact Award for Outstanding Provider

InMoment, the leading global provider of CX intelligence technology, is proud to announce that Andrew Park, 12-year customer experience (CX) veteran and Vice President of Customer Experience Strategy at InMoment, has been named a winner of the CX Impact Award for Outstanding Provider.

Organized by the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA), the annual CX Impact Awards showcase professionals from all backgrounds who have successfully led or supported customer experience initiatives.

Park started in the trenches supporting CX leaders on the front line, and over the last 12 years has developed into a recognized thought leader who counsels brands on connecting CX and business success. He now resides as Vice President of Customer Experience Strategy and plays an integral part of InMoment’s Architect Team.

The Architect team provides InMoment clients with access to true customer experience experts who help them craft a long-term CX blueprint. Andrew capitalizes on this unique capability that InMoment offers by evaluating, designing and evolving customer and employee listening initiatives to fuel customer-centered financial success.

Beyond helping clients drive both business outcomes and customer satisfaction, Andrew has spent more than a decade designing, deploying, and consulting on customer experience programs for global Fortune 1000 companies. He is CCXP certified, the author of several white papers, an experienced speaker, and regularly contributes to public conversations about customer experience in forums like the Huffington Post, Inc, and Forbes.

About InMoment

InMoment™, the leading cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform, arms brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company’s industry-leading, data science-infused Customer Feedback Management platform, the CX Intelligence Cloud™ powers a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), and Employee Engagement solutions. InMoment provides innovative solutions and strategic support services to more than 425 leading brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005424/en/