InMoment :’s Andrew Park Receives CX Impact Award for Outstanding Provider

InMoment,
the leading
global provider of CX intelligence technology, is proud to announce that
Andrew Park, 12-year customer experience (CX) veteran and Vice President
of Customer Experience Strategy at InMoment, has been named a winner of
the CX Impact Award for Outstanding Provider.
Organized by the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA),
the annual CX Impact Awards showcase professionals from all backgrounds
who have successfully led or supported customer experience initiatives.
Park started in the trenches supporting CX leaders on the front line,
and over the last 12 years has developed into a recognized thought
leader who counsels brands on connecting CX and business success. He now
resides as Vice President of Customer Experience Strategy and plays an
integral part of InMoment’s Architect Team.
The Architect team provides InMoment clients with access to true
customer experience experts who help them craft a long-term CX
blueprint. Andrew capitalizes on this unique capability that InMoment
offers by evaluating, designing and evolving customer and employee
listening initiatives to fuel customer-centered financial success.
Beyond helping clients drive both business outcomes and customer
satisfaction, Andrew has spent more than a decade designing, deploying,
and consulting on customer experience programs for global Fortune 1000
companies. He is CCXP certified, the author of several white papers, an
experienced speaker, and regularly contributes to public conversations
about customer experience in forums like the Huffington Post, Inc, and
Forbes.
About InMoment
InMoment™,
the leading cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform,
arms brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value
business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees.
The company’s industry-leading,
data science-infused Customer Feedback Management platform, the CX
Intelligence Cloud™ powers a full suite of Voice
of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), and Employee
Engagement solutions. InMoment provides innovative solutions and
strategic support services to more than 425 leading brands across 95
countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.
