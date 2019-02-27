InMoment :'s New Experience Intelligence (XI) Platform Features Next-generation CX Cloud with New Capabilities, Data Science Core

—Works seamlessly with Employee Experience (EX) and Market Experience (MX) clouds

—Powered by data science, intelligence can be easily shared between clouds to promote more comprehensive understanding, cultural change, smarter action

As part of the launch of its new Experience Intelligence (XI) Platform™, InMoment announced the next generation of its Customer Experience (CX) Cloud™, reimagined to leverage the full power of the XI Platform’s unique big data architecture to create a more engaging, flexible and personalized experience for CX teams, while connecting them to other critical streams of intelligence. The single platform empowers leaders from various parts of the business to easily share intelligence, helping create more collaborative, customer-centric and efficient organizations.

Despite the increased focus and evidence that CX done well can deliver real business benefits, many companies still aren’t getting it right. In fact, only 22 percent of CX leaders say they are exceeding customers’ expectations, according to Gartner. Customer expectations are rising because the brands that are getting CX right have raised the bar for everyone.

InMoment’s CX Cloud is a comprehensive solution where companies can understand what customers are saying to and about their business, and take the right action to deliver truly valuable and differentiated experiences. The CX Cloud features:

SEO: Our Survey Experience Optimization provides helpful recommendations for what needs to be improved in your survey experience, ensuring rich and useful feedback, as well as a survey that engages your customers.

Our Survey Experience Optimization provides helpful recommendations for what needs to be improved in your survey experience, ensuring rich and useful feedback, as well as a survey that engages your customers. A/B Testing: Track, monitor and understand the impact of specific issues and actions on your customers’ satisfaction. Track specific issues and compare how your locations are performing.

Track, monitor and understand the impact of specific issues and actions on your customers’ satisfaction. Track specific issues and compare how your locations are performing. Integrations : Access more signals from the experience ecosystem seamlessly from within the XI platform. Native connections to Adobe Launch, Avaya, Clicktale, inContact, Tableau, Slack and Yelp.

: Access more signals from the experience ecosystem seamlessly from within the XI platform. Native connections to Adobe Launch, Avaya, Clicktale, inContact, Tableau, Slack and Yelp. Multimedia Feedback: Engage customers in their preferred way, whether video, image, voice or through traditional web surveys, for more meaningful conversations and more detailed stories.

Engage customers in their preferred way, whether video, image, voice or through traditional web surveys, for more meaningful conversations and more detailed stories. Active Listening: Our real-time text analytics are applied during the feedback process to simulate conversation and let customers know you’re listening—all while help gather better data.

Our real-time text analytics are applied during the feedback process to simulate conversation and let customers know you’re listening—all while help gather better data. Digital Intercept: Understand the customer journey by gathering customer feedback at each stage of the online, mobile or app experience.

Understand the customer journey by gathering customer feedback at each stage of the online, mobile or app experience. Reporting: InMoment’s highly flexible, self-serve reporting is easy to use and flexible with clean, simple data visualizations that help you visualize structured and unstructured data from every part of your program.

InMoment’s highly flexible, self-serve reporting is easy to use and flexible with clean, simple data visualizations that help you visualize structured and unstructured data from every part of your program. Anomaly Detection and Impact Analysis: Proactively monitor feedback and get notified of trending topics, the impact of that topic on your main scoring metric, and prioritize action.

Proactively monitor feedback and get notified of trending topics, the impact of that topic on your main scoring metric, and prioritize action. Dashboards: Bring together customer insights, then apply advanced analytics and sophisticated visualizations to create a strategic view of experience intelligence for company leadership.

Bring together customer insights, then apply advanced analytics and sophisticated visualizations to create a strategic view of experience intelligence for company leadership. Coaching: Our coaching solution helps your managers understand top strengths and opportunities in order to coach employees. It also provides automated recommendations on ways to improve, as well as action planning for employees.

Our coaching solution helps your managers understand top strengths and opportunities in order to coach employees. It also provides automated recommendations on ways to improve, as well as action planning for employees. Explore: A quick and easy way to search through all comments for specific topics that help you answer questions for your business at any given time.

A quick and easy way to search through all comments for specific topics that help you answer questions for your business at any given time. Case Management: Real-time alerts allow you to resolve customer cases quickly so you can reduce churn, understand trends and assess root cause through the eyes of your employees.

Real-time alerts allow you to resolve customer cases quickly so you can reduce churn, understand trends and assess root cause through the eyes of your employees. Social Sharing and Social Connect: Create brand advocates by inviting customers to share their personal experiences with your brand on their Twitter or Facebook page.

“Customer experience has never existed in a vacuum, but companies and technology vendors largely act as if that’s the case,” said Brennan Wilkie, SVP Experience Intelligence at InMoment. “When companies take action without clarity and understanding, it can cost them millions of dollars in missed opportunity, and damage the customer experience even further. Leveraging the XI Platform’s data science core, connections to critical streams of employee and market intelligence, and enhanced functionality, InMoment’s new CX Cloud is the only solution on the market capable of eliminating both customer experience and intelligence gaps completely, and helping companies realize the elusive value CX has long offered, but struggled to deliver.”

The CX Cloud can be purchased as a stand-alone, or in combination with the EX and MX Clouds.

For more information about the CX Cloud, visit www.inmoment.com/CX.

About InMoment

InMoment™ is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), transforming metrics into meaning to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company’s cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, and specifically architected to harness intelligence from across the entire experience ecosystem to deliver clear business value. The platform features three clouds that all work seamlessly together to give companies a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting their bottom lines, including: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment’s approach of providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize maximum business impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005700/en/