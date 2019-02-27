InMoment :'s New Experience Intelligence (XI) Platform Features Next-generation CX Cloud with New Capabilities, Data Science Core

As part of the launch of its new Experience
Intelligence (XI) Platform™, InMoment announced the next generation
of its Customer Experience (CX) Cloud™, reimagined to leverage the full
power of the XI Platform’s unique big data architecture to create a more
engaging, flexible and personalized experience for CX teams, while
connecting them to other critical streams of intelligence. The single
platform empowers leaders from various parts of the business to easily
share intelligence, helping create more collaborative, customer-centric
and efficient organizations.
Despite the increased focus and evidence that CX done well can deliver
real business benefits, many companies still aren’t getting it right. In
fact, only 22 percent of CX leaders say they are exceeding customers’
expectations, according to Gartner. Customer expectations are rising
because the brands that are getting CX right have raised the bar for
everyone.
InMoment’s CX
Cloud is a comprehensive solution where companies can understand
what customers are saying to and about their business, and take the
right action to deliver truly valuable and differentiated experiences.
The CX Cloud features:
-
SEO: Our Survey Experience Optimization provides helpful
recommendations for what needs to be improved in your survey
experience, ensuring rich and useful feedback, as well as a survey
that engages your customers.
-
A/B Testing: Track, monitor and understand the impact of
specific issues and actions on your customers’ satisfaction. Track
specific issues and compare how your locations are performing.
-
Integrations: Access more signals from the experience ecosystem
seamlessly from within the XI platform. Native connections to Adobe
Launch, Avaya, Clicktale, inContact, Tableau, Slack and Yelp.
-
Multimedia Feedback: Engage customers in their preferred way,
whether video, image, voice or through traditional web surveys, for
more meaningful conversations and more detailed stories.
-
Active Listening: Our real-time text analytics are applied
during the feedback process to simulate conversation and let customers
know you’re listening—all while help gather better data.
-
Digital Intercept: Understand the customer journey by gathering
customer feedback at each stage of the online, mobile or app
experience.
-
Reporting: InMoment’s highly flexible, self-serve reporting is
easy to use and flexible with clean, simple data visualizations that
help you visualize structured and unstructured data from every part of
your program.
-
Anomaly Detection and Impact Analysis: Proactively monitor
feedback and get notified of trending topics, the impact of that topic
on your main scoring metric, and prioritize action.
-
Dashboards: Bring together customer insights, then apply
advanced analytics and sophisticated visualizations to create a
strategic view of experience intelligence for company leadership.
-
Coaching: Our coaching solution helps your managers understand
top strengths and opportunities in order to coach employees. It also
provides automated recommendations on ways to improve, as well as
action planning for employees.
-
Explore: A quick and easy way to search through all comments
for specific topics that help you answer questions for your business
at any given time.
-
Case Management: Real-time alerts allow you to resolve customer
cases quickly so you can reduce churn, understand trends and assess
root cause through the eyes of your employees.
-
Social Sharing and Social Connect: Create brand advocates by
inviting customers to share their personal experiences with your brand
on their Twitter or Facebook page.
“Customer experience has never existed in a vacuum, but companies and
technology vendors largely act as if that’s the case,” said Brennan
Wilkie, SVP Experience Intelligence at InMoment. “When companies take
action without clarity and understanding, it can cost them millions of
dollars in missed opportunity, and damage the customer experience even
further. Leveraging the XI Platform’s data science core, connections to
critical streams of employee and market intelligence, and enhanced
functionality, InMoment’s new CX Cloud is the only solution on the
market capable of eliminating both customer experience and intelligence
gaps completely, and helping companies realize the elusive value CX has
long offered, but struggled to deliver.”
The CX Cloud can be purchased as a stand-alone, or in combination with
the EX
and MX
Clouds.
For more information about the CX Cloud, visit www.inmoment.com/CX.
About InMoment
InMoment™
is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), transforming metrics into
meaning to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with
both customers and employees. The company’s cloud-native XI Platform is
engineered with data science at the core, and specifically architected
to harness intelligence from across the entire experience ecosystem to
deliver clear business value. The platform features three clouds that
all work seamlessly together to give companies a comprehensive
understanding of the most important factors impacting their bottom
lines, including: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience
(EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment’s approach of
providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership
support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize
maximum business impact.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005700/en/