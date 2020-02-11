Log in
InRule® Announces Alan Young as Chief Product Officer

02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

Proven software strategy and innovation executive joins InRule to accelerate delivery of products that drive value for customers

InRule®, provider of the industry-leading decision platform, today announced a strategic addition to its leadership team as Alan Young joins the company as Chief Product Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005002/en/

Alan Young brings to InRule expertise honed through product and technology leadership roles with enterprise software and services providers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alan Young brings to InRule expertise honed through product and technology leadership roles with enterprise software and services providers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Young will lead the engineering, architecture and product design teams and will be responsible for translating InRule’s corporate vision and strategy into product delivery. Under his leadership, InRule will further optimize product delivery with higher impact product releases and new innovations for decision management. Young will report to InRule Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rik Chomko.

“Alan has a proven track record of leading and facilitating the delivery of software solutions at some of the largest software and services companies in the world,” said Chomko. “I am confident that his expertise will guide our product team in expanding their ability to build and deliver software that meets the needs of our customers today and in the future.”

“Alan adds an exciting new dimension to our ability to execute as a product organization and I look forward to working closely with him to bring InRule’s product vision to life,” added Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Loren Goodman.

Young brings extensive technology and business strategy expertise to InRule. Throughout his distinguished career, he has served in product and technology leadership roles for enterprise software and services providers such as CA Technologies (Office of the CTO, corporate vice president), BEA Systems (Office of the CTO, vice president and corporate architect), and Progress Software (senior vice president and general manager), and Pricewaterhouse Coopers (Global Innovation Software Labs, chief technology officer). Young holds more than 10 patents related to business events, business processes and integrated data analysis and management.

About InRule Technology®

InRule Technology® enables enterprises to understand and automate decisions with unparalleled speed, agility, accuracy and transparency. IT and business personnel rely on InRule’s Decision Platform to increase productivity, grow revenue and enhance customer service. With its ‘author first’ approach, InRule empowers both technical and business rule authors to write and manage rules. From on-premises, to the cloud and via mobile, InRule allows organizations to run rules anywhere for extreme flexibility and scalability. More than 400 InRule User Community members depend on InRule to reduce development and change cycles by 90 percent for their mission critical systems and customer-facing applications. InRule has been delivering measurable business and IT results in high-performance environments since 2002. For more information visit www.inrule.com.

Follow InRule on Twitter @InRule and LinkedIn. Read the blog at www.inrule.com/resources/blog.


© Business Wire 2020
