InSpeed Quality Service Is Ideal for Companies That Need a Next-Gen SD-WAN Solution for Addressing Security Issues

InSpeed Networks, the technology leader in SD-WAN solutions for
improving network performance, visibility and security announced today
that InSpeed Quality Service (IQS) is ideal for companies that need a
next-generation SD-WAN solution that addresses security issues more
efficiently and cost-effectively.
InSpeed Networks has been delivering improved performance and quality
for interactive applications such as voice over IP (VoIP) and video
conferencing for several years, but customers are finding that security
issues with SD-WAN are equally important. Most SD-WAN products are not
designed with integrated security, which means customers have to
purchase, administer and support a third-party firewall or secure web
gateway at each branch location. This can be expensive and require
additional time and resources to manage.
“Every company, large and small, has been affected by a security attack
of some kind—cybersecurity isn’t exactly a new phenomenon,” said Ed
Basart, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder of InSpeed Networks. “But
when it comes to SD-WAN, it’s critical that companies understand what
problems they are trying to solve and how to solve them. That’s why we
designed IQS with integrated security, because we knew it would be an
important factor in customers’ ability to protect their entire
operation, including remote locations and branch offices. We’re the only
SD-WAN solution built from the ground up with this level of security.”
Basart’s vision has proven to be true, and InSpeed has hundreds of
customers and thousands of users.
InSpeed Customers Value Integrated Security
“InSpeed has been very focused on security right from the start,” said
InSpeed partner Jeff Andrews, Executive Vice President, Sales and
Marketing of IPC
Technologies. “Our customers include medical offices, legal firms
and financial institutions, and confidentiality is a top priority for
them. InSpeed not only improves the quality and reliability of their
voice and video, but gives them a secure environment that never fails.”
“IQS makes it easy for us to deploy security to customers' satellite
offices and for remote workers,” said InSpeed partner Scott Hobbes,
President of ComTech
Systems, Inc. “With customers like a fast-growing HVAC company, we
not only improved the capabilities of Comcast (their provider circuit)
but are deploying multiple failovers beyond just the cellular circuit
they have. Another client of ours is an OB-GYN with five locations. With
InSpeed, we secured the incoming connections to each of their offices,
between those offices, and provided a layer of failover—all while
drastically reducing their monthly bill.”
When it comes to SD-WAN, there are four types of security problems
businesses need to address:
-
External attacks: Hardened edge, addressed by classic firewall
functionality
-
Stolen data: Encryption, intra-enterprise VPN
-
Internal attacks: Anti-virus, worms addressed by FW-NG
-
Bad behavior: Intentional and/or malicious attacks
How InSpeed Quality Service Security Works
The InSpeed Network Appliance runs all enterprise traffic (internal,
site-to-site) through a full VPN end-to-end encrypted connection. This
is automatically enabled without costly and complicated equipment or
software. The local Internet connection is protected from external
attack with best practices firewall security mechanisms.
InSpeed Quality Service includes:
-
An enterprise wide Virtual Private Network (VPN) to protect company
data as it travels over the Internet
-
Same level of security as a private site-to-site network mesh
-
Added security of dedicated networks
-
Standard “best practices” firewall security services included to
automatically protect remote offices’ Internet connections from attacks
InSpeed will be showcasing their solution at Channel
Partners Evolution on October 10-12, 2018 at booth #1045. InSpeed’s
Chief Strategy Officer and Founder Ed Basart will be available for
interviews and to talk about where security and SD-WAN is headed.
For more information or to schedule an interview at Channel Partners
Evolution, contact Ellen Pensky at epensky@inspeed.net
or 925.699.7921.
About InSpeed Networks
InSpeed Networks, incorporated in April, 2015 by ShoreTel (SHOR)
co-founder Ed Basart, delivers a simple, yet powerful SD-WAN solution
specifically designed to address the service quality, performance and
security demands of Voice over IP, videoconferencing and distributed
business applications. The company’s technology leading SD-WAN solution
ensures application network performance, security and visibility while
reducing network bandwidth costs by up to 75%. For more information,
visit www.inspeednetworks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005725/en/