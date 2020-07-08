Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InSuri : Launches to Make World-Class Risk Management and Insurance Expertise Accessible to All Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 09:26am EDT

Innovative subscription service enables businesses to understand their risk profile without relying on insurance brokers

An innovative risk management consultancy, InSuri, has launched to provide small and medium-sized businesses and startups access to world-class risk management and insurance expertise for low monthly subscriptions of $37 or $97 per month. Subscribers gain access to in-depth custom analyses by expert risk managers, live Q&A advice and support, and a premium on-demand library of videos and resources that will help every type of company make highly informed decisions about their business with the help of a true partner.

“InSuri is a whole new way of protecting your business,” said InSuri founder Tom Pegues. “Founders and business owners have better things to do than try to figure out every risk their business has and how to mitigate that risk. That’s where a trusted partner with real-world expertise comes in. With resources at your fingertips, risk management and insurance experts on demand and live Q&A support, we’ll take the guesswork and headaches out of risk management.”

InSuri was founded by Tom Pegues, who provided risk management, brokerage, claims, and underwriting advisory services for more than two decades at companies including Marsh USA Inc. (a subsidiary of NYSE: MMC), Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), Reliance National, J.M. Huber Corporation and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), where he served as leader of Risk Management and Insurance globally. The company offers the type of comprehensive insurance and risk management support that has typically been accessible by only the largest and most well-resourced businesses.

“Rather than relying on traditional insurance brokers – who often specialize in one type of insurance and do not understand the business risks as a whole – InSuri acts as the inner team’s trusted business partner who understand the fundamentals of their business. This is where the true protection is formed,” added Pegues. “With a partner who understands all aspects of a business, owners can rest easier knowing all facets of coverage are in place. InSuri subscribers get a true partner that will help them protect and grow their businesses over the long term. We provide piece of mind for companies at a low monthly price.”

The tools and services InSuri subscribers gain access to include:

  • Full business analyses conducted by an expert risk manager (Provided at the $97/month subscription level)
  • Unlimited email support (Provided at the $97/month subscription level)
  • Premium library of videos and resources, with new training videos released monthly
  • Live Q & A sessions with experienced risk professionals
  • Proprietary insurance thesaurus that turns insurance jargon into plain English
  • Access to a private Facebook community of like-minded business owners to facilitate knowledge- and experience-sharing

ABOUT INSURI

InSuri provides small and medium-sized companies affordable access to world-class insurance knowledge that helps them manage, protect and grow their businesses.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:44aNew Apparel Company Helps Smaller-Busted Women Go Braless, A Trend Gaining Steam as Many Work from Home
GL
09:43aMCAFEE : Named 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer' for Both Enterprise DLP and SIEM Solutions Report
BU
09:40aGUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. : Gungnir Samples 4.64% Nickel Over 0.65 metres at Lappvattnet
EQ
09:39aHISCOX : Business interruption is big unknown for insurers, says Bank of England
RE
09:39aUNILEVER NV : Gets a Sell rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
09:39aLOREAL : Morgan Stanley keeps a Sell rating
MD
09:39aFLAGSTAR BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
PR
09:38aBANKIA S A : The rating DBRS Ratings GmbH affirms Bankia's issuer rating.
PU
09:38aMITIE : comments on apprenticeship announcement in Summer Statement 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse aims for 100% of securities venture in China growth plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group