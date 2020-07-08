InSuri : Launches to Make World-Class Risk Management and Insurance Expertise Accessible to All Businesses

Innovative subscription service enables businesses to understand their risk profile without relying on insurance brokers

An innovative risk management consultancy, InSuri, has launched to provide small and medium-sized businesses and startups access to world-class risk management and insurance expertise for low monthly subscriptions of $37 or $97 per month. Subscribers gain access to in-depth custom analyses by expert risk managers, live Q&A advice and support, and a premium on-demand library of videos and resources that will help every type of company make highly informed decisions about their business with the help of a true partner.

“InSuri is a whole new way of protecting your business,” said InSuri founder Tom Pegues. “Founders and business owners have better things to do than try to figure out every risk their business has and how to mitigate that risk. That’s where a trusted partner with real-world expertise comes in. With resources at your fingertips, risk management and insurance experts on demand and live Q&A support, we’ll take the guesswork and headaches out of risk management.”

InSuri was founded by Tom Pegues, who provided risk management, brokerage, claims, and underwriting advisory services for more than two decades at companies including Marsh USA Inc. (a subsidiary of NYSE: MMC), Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), Reliance National, J.M. Huber Corporation and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), where he served as leader of Risk Management and Insurance globally. The company offers the type of comprehensive insurance and risk management support that has typically been accessible by only the largest and most well-resourced businesses.

“Rather than relying on traditional insurance brokers – who often specialize in one type of insurance and do not understand the business risks as a whole – InSuri acts as the inner team’s trusted business partner who understand the fundamentals of their business. This is where the true protection is formed,” added Pegues. “With a partner who understands all aspects of a business, owners can rest easier knowing all facets of coverage are in place. InSuri subscribers get a true partner that will help them protect and grow their businesses over the long term. We provide piece of mind for companies at a low monthly price.”

The tools and services InSuri subscribers gain access to include:

Full business analyses conducted by an expert risk manager (Provided at the $97/month subscription level)

Unlimited email support (Provided at the $97/month subscription level)

Premium library of videos and resources, with new training videos released monthly

Live Q & A sessions with experienced risk professionals

Proprietary insurance thesaurus that turns insurance jargon into plain English

Access to a private Facebook community of like-minded business owners to facilitate knowledge- and experience-sharing

ABOUT INSURI

InSuri provides small and medium-sized companies affordable access to world-class insurance knowledge that helps them manage, protect and grow their businesses.

