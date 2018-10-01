InVivo Therapeutics Announces Publication of Neuro-Spinal Scaffold Preclinical Data in Peer-Reviewed Journal Biomaterials

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:NVIV), a research and
clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on
treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCIs), today announced the
publication of a manuscript in the peer-reviewed journal Biomaterials
describing preclinical findings regarding the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold.
The publication studied the clinical feasibility, timing and indication
for scaffold implantation in a preclinical setting, and supports the
scientific foundation for clinical investigation of biomaterial scaffold
implantation into the human injured spinal cord.
Richard Toselli, M.D., InVivo’s President and Chief Executive Officer,
said, “We are very pleased to see the preclinical findings published in
a high impact journal that supports and encourages the current
clinical investigation of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold as a
potential treatment option in acute spinal cord injuries.”
The publication is now available electronically at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biomaterials.2018.09.025.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage
biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of
spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary
technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who
then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and who now is affiliated with
Massachusetts General Hospital. In January 2018, the company announced
updated clinical evidence, including improvements in patients with acute
spinal cord injury (SCI), from its INSPIRE study of the Neuro-Spinal
Scaffold™. The publicly traded company is headquartered in
Cambridge, MA.
