InVivo Therapeutics Announces Publication of Neuro-Spinal Scaffold Preclinical Data in Peer-Reviewed Journal Biomaterials

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:NVIV), a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCIs), today announced the publication of a manuscript in the peer-reviewed journal Biomaterials describing preclinical findings regarding the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold. The publication studied the clinical feasibility, timing and indication for scaffold implantation in a preclinical setting, and supports the scientific foundation for clinical investigation of biomaterial scaffold implantation into the human injured spinal cord.

Richard Toselli, M.D., InVivo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased to see the preclinical findings published in a high impact journal that supports and encourages the current clinical investigation of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold as a potential treatment option in acute spinal cord injuries.”

The publication is now available electronically at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biomaterials.2018.09.025.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and who now is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital. In January 2018, the company announced updated clinical evidence, including improvements in patients with acute spinal cord injury (SCI), from its INSPIRE study of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

