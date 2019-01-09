CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari, a company that is revolutionizing plant breeding through tapping natural genetic diversity, today announced that William W. Helman IV has been appointed to its board of directors.

Helman is long associated with Silicon Valley venture capital firm Greylock Partners and a member of the Ford Motor Co. board of directors. His appointment became effective this month and expands the Inari board to seven members.

"We are very pleased to have Bill join our board at this exciting time," said Chairman Michael Mack. "His extensive experience and genuine enthusiasm for guiding technology firms and startups will be invaluable to Inari over the coming years. On behalf of the entire board, we look forward to working with him."

Helman joined the venture capital firm Greylock Partners in 1984 and served as managing partner from 2000-2013. In addition to his position on the Ford Motor Co. board, he has affiliations with Dartmouth College, Harvard Management Company, the board of fellows at Harvard Medical School and Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Helman is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Harvard Business School.

About Inari

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari seeks a winning food system, with its industry- disrupting Seed Foundry, a process which taps the natural genetic diversity of plants in the context of climate change and respect for our environment. Inari works with seed companies to co-develop high performance seeds, with innovations directly benefiting farmers. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with development sites in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Ghent, Belgium, Inari is a growing team of over 70 employees. To learn more, visit Inari.com or follow us on Twitter @inari_ag.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inari-expands-board-of-directors-with-appointment-of-william-w-helman-iv-300775996.html

SOURCE Inari