Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inari : Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of William W. Helman IV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:09pm EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari, a company that is revolutionizing plant breeding through tapping natural genetic diversity, today announced that William W. Helman IV has been appointed to its board of directors.

Inari, a transformational approach to plant breeding (PRNewsfoto/Inari)

Helman is long associated with Silicon Valley venture capital firm Greylock Partners and a member of the Ford Motor Co. board of directors. His appointment became effective this month and expands the Inari board to seven members.

"We are very pleased to have Bill join our board at this exciting time," said Chairman Michael Mack. "His extensive experience and genuine enthusiasm for guiding technology firms and startups will be invaluable to Inari over the coming years. On behalf of the entire board, we look forward to working with him."

Helman joined the venture capital firm Greylock Partners in 1984 and served as managing partner from 2000-2013. In addition to his position on the Ford Motor Co. board, he has affiliations with Dartmouth College, Harvard Management Company, the board of fellows at Harvard Medical School and Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Helman is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Harvard Business School.

About Inari  
Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari seeks a winning food system, with its industry- disrupting Seed Foundry, a process which taps the natural genetic diversity of plants in the context of climate change and respect for our environment. Inari works with seed companies to co-develop high performance seeds, with innovations directly benefiting farmers. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with development sites in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Ghent, Belgium, Inari is a growing team of over 70 employees. To learn more, visit Inari.com or follow us on Twitter @inari_ag.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inari-expands-board-of-directors-with-appointment-of-william-w-helman-iv-300775996.html

SOURCE Inari


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:54pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PAI VINAYAK RATNAKAR
PU
06:54pCANNTRUST : applies to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange
AQ
06:50pTribune Publishing Names Local News Veteran Editor-in-Chief of The Morning Call
GL
06:49pSUNDANCE RESOURCES : Company Update
PU
06:48pLARGO RESOURCES : Announces Record Q4 and Full Year 2018 Production Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
AQ
06:46pWALT DISNEY : Disney's Former Animation Chief Lands Job With Skydance Media -- Update
DJ
06:44pUR ENERGY : Founding Director, James Franklin, to be Inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame
AQ
06:43pBed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
RE
06:40pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : to pay more than $700 million over U.S. diesel emissions claims -sources
RE
06:39pFIAT CHRYSLER TO PAY MORE THAN $700 MILLION OVER U.S. DIESEL EMISSIONS CLAIMS : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.