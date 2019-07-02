Inari Medical : Appoints Thomas M. Tu, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari Medical, Inc. announced today that the company has appointed Thomas M. Tu, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Tu is a pioneer in definitive catheter-based treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE). He was the lead author in the publication of the FLARE trial that resulted in FDA clearance of the FlowTriever device for PE. "I am excited to join Inari Medical, which is poised to revolutionize treatment of pulmonary embolism and deep venous thrombosis," said Dr. Tu. Prior to Inari, Dr. Tu was in practice in Louisville, Kentucky for 16 years. He served as Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Baptist Health Louisville, where he led the TAVR, PE, and CTO programs.

Dr. Tu is formerly the chairman of the Emerging Leader Mentorship program, a joint venture among SCAI, ACC, and CRF. He is also the former chairman of the SCAI-PAC. He is currently interested in new device development and healthcare transformation.

"Tom brings deep clinical and advocacy experience to Inari Medical," said Bill Hoffman, CEO of Inari. "As we continue to execute our plan to produce and publish clinical data, expand our portfolio of venous disease treatment solutions, and train many more physician users, Tom's expertise and perspective will be invaluable."

Dr. Tu is a graduate of Harvard Medical School. He completed his medical and cardiology training at Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He is board-certified in cardiology, interventional cardiology, and is fellowship-trained in peripheral vascular intervention.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a privately held venture backed medical device company dedicated to the development of innovative catheter-based technologies for the treatment of venous thromboembolism. Inari is focused on solutions that enable the safe removal of large clot volumes from big vessels without the use of thrombolytic drugs. Inari has developed two novel mechanical thrombectomy technology platforms. The FlowTriever System has FDA clearance for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever System has FDA clearance for thrombectomy in the peripheral vessels. Inari was founded in 2013 as a spin-out of Inceptus Medical, a medical device incubator. The company is backed by Gilde Healthcare (www.gildehealthcare.com), Versant Ventures (www.versantventures.com) and U.S. Venture Partners (www.usvp.com). For more information, please visit www.inarimedical.com.

Contact

Tara Dunn, Vice President Clinical Affairs

tarad@inarimedical.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inari-medical-appoints-thomas-m-tu-md-as-chief-medical-officer-300879603.html

SOURCE Inari Medical