Inaugural ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan Presented to Excellent Tours to the ASEAN Member States

The ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) has awarded eleven tour products in six categories for the trips with destinations to the ASEAN Member States (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) as winners of the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2018.

Awarding ceremony of ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2018 held in Tokyo in March 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

With the successful implementation of the “Mekong Tourism Award” in the past, the AJC has expanded its prizes range by launching the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan in FY2018 to honour excellent, quality tour products to all ASEAN destinations. It is aimed to encourage the Japanese tourism sector to diversify tour products and to further promote the ASEAN Member States as attractive tourism destinations.

The judging committee consisting of members of the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), the Overseas Tour Operators Association of Japan (OTOA), and the ASEAN-Japan Centre, screened 76 entries to choose the winners. Consequently, awards were given to 11 selected tour products in six categories. There was also commendation of influencers to one group and three individuals who contributed to the promotion of tourism in the region.

The awarding ceremony took place at Tokyo Prince Hotel on March 6, 2019 and was participated by some 90 guests from awarded travel agents, land operators and airlines, and representatives of tourism organizations and the governments of the ASEAN Member States and Japan. At the ceremony, Mr. Jun Takashina, Vice Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency, commented that the number of foreign visitors to Japan was record high last year; and the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan is significant not only to recognize quality tour products, but also to encourage more Japanese people to visit the ASEAN Member States, which contributes to vitalize the mutual interaction of people between Japan and the ASEAN region.

The awardees of the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2018 are as follows:

Awardees of the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2018

Note: English tour titles were translated by ASEAN-Japan Centre and are for reference only.

[ New Destination Award ]

Tropical mirage 6 days in Brunei

Awardees: JTB Media Retailing Corp., OVERSEAS NETWORK Co., LTD, Royal Brunei Airlines

[ Luxury Travel Award ]

5 days premium travel to Bangkok and Ayutthaya by Thai Airways' First class

Awardees: CLUB TOURISM INTERNATIONAL INC., SAI Travel Service Co., Ltd., THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

[ Unique Tour Award (2 products) ]

Try being Cabin Attendant at Malaysia Airline's training center (7 days)

Awardees: PURPOSE JAPAN CO.LTD, Malaysia Airlines

Study tour to learn the latest fair tradings and social businesses in the Philippines (7 days)

Awardees: GLOBE-TROTTER T&E Inc., Girls, be Ambitious Inc., Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air

[ Sustainable Tour Award (2 products) ]

Birdwatching in Negros, the Philippines (5 days)

Awardees: Kaze Travel Co., Ltd., BLUE PLANET EXPLORER, Philippine Airlines

Wildlife sanctuary in the heart of Borneo, Bilit along Kinabatan river

Awardees: U Tour Service Co., Ltd, Ocean Delight Tours & Travel Sdn Bhd, Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia

[ Mekong Award (4 products) ]

7 resorts in Vietnam by Vietnam Airlines

Awardees: NIPPON TRAVEL AGENCY CO., LTD, S.M.I. TRAVEL JAPAN CO., LTD., APEX International Inc., Vietnam Airlines

The new best of Cambodia, 6 days round tour

Awardees: JTB Media Retailing Corp., APEX International Inc., All Nippon Airways

7 days touring north-south Laos, Shangri-la of the great Mekong

Awardees: CLUB TOURISM INTERNATIONAL INC., APEX International Inc., Vietnam Airlines

Club Tourism Special event, 7 superspectacles and festivals in Myanmar in 7 days

Awardees: CLUB TOURISM INTERNATIONAL INC., APEX International Inc., All Nippon Airways

[ Jury’s Special Award ]

Special tour of YTV Asa Para! (TV program) and JTB "Hello, Myanmar"

Awardees: JTB Corp., JTB-Polestar Co., Ltd., Singapore Airlines

[ Commendation of influencers ]

Generasi Wonderful Indonesia Chapter Jepang

Ms. Hiro Nishiuchi

Ms. Loveli

Ms. Ayumi Amemiya

For further details, please visit the AJC website at:

