Inaugural ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan Presented to Excellent Tours to the ASEAN Member States

The ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) has awarded eleven tour products in six
categories for the trips with destinations to the ASEAN Member States
(Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines,
Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) as winners of the ASEAN Tourism Awards
Japan 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005353/en/
Awarding ceremony of ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2018 held in Tokyo in March 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)
With the successful implementation of the “Mekong Tourism Award” in the
past, the AJC has expanded its prizes range by launching the ASEAN
Tourism Awards Japan in FY2018 to honour excellent, quality tour
products to all ASEAN destinations. It is aimed to encourage the
Japanese tourism sector to diversify tour products and to further
promote the ASEAN Member States as attractive tourism destinations.
The judging committee consisting of members of the Japan Association of
Travel Agents (JATA), the Overseas Tour Operators Association of Japan
(OTOA), and the ASEAN-Japan Centre, screened 76 entries to choose the
winners. Consequently, awards were given to 11 selected tour products in
six categories. There was also commendation of influencers to one group
and three individuals who contributed to the promotion of tourism in the
region.
The awarding ceremony took place at Tokyo Prince Hotel on March 6, 2019
and was participated by some 90 guests from awarded travel agents, land
operators and airlines, and representatives of tourism organizations and
the governments of the ASEAN Member States and Japan. At the ceremony,
Mr. Jun Takashina, Vice Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency,
commented that the number of foreign visitors to Japan was record high
last year; and the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan is significant not only to
recognize quality tour products, but also to encourage more Japanese
people to visit the ASEAN Member States, which contributes to vitalize
the mutual interaction of people between Japan and the ASEAN region.
The awardees of the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2018 are as follows:
Awardees of the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2018
Note: English tour titles were translated by ASEAN-Japan Centre and are
for reference only.
[ New Destination Award ]
Tropical mirage 6 days in Brunei
Awardees:
JTB Media Retailing Corp., OVERSEAS NETWORK Co., LTD, Royal Brunei
Airlines
[ Luxury Travel Award ]
5 days premium travel to Bangkok
and Ayutthaya by Thai Airways' First class
Awardees: CLUB
TOURISM INTERNATIONAL INC., SAI Travel Service Co., Ltd., THAI AIRWAYS
INTERNATIONAL
[ Unique Tour Award (2 products) ]
Try being Cabin
Attendant at Malaysia Airline's training center (7 days)
Awardees:
PURPOSE JAPAN CO.LTD, Malaysia Airlines
Study tour to learn the latest fair tradings and social businesses in
the Philippines (7 days)
Awardees: GLOBE-TROTTER T&E Inc.,
Girls, be Ambitious Inc., Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air
[ Sustainable Tour Award (2 products) ]
Birdwatching in
Negros, the Philippines (5 days)
Awardees: Kaze Travel Co.,
Ltd., BLUE PLANET EXPLORER, Philippine Airlines
Wildlife sanctuary in the heart of Borneo, Bilit along Kinabatan river
Awardees:
U Tour Service Co., Ltd, Ocean Delight Tours & Travel Sdn Bhd, Malaysia
Airlines, AirAsia
[ Mekong Award (4 products) ]
7 resorts in Vietnam by
Vietnam Airlines
Awardees: NIPPON TRAVEL AGENCY CO., LTD,
S.M.I. TRAVEL JAPAN CO., LTD., APEX International Inc., Vietnam Airlines
The new best of Cambodia, 6 days round tour
Awardees: JTB
Media Retailing Corp., APEX International Inc., All Nippon Airways
7 days touring north-south Laos, Shangri-la of the great Mekong
Awardees:
CLUB TOURISM INTERNATIONAL INC., APEX International Inc., Vietnam
Airlines
Club Tourism Special event, 7 superspectacles and festivals in
Myanmar in 7 days
Awardees: CLUB TOURISM INTERNATIONAL INC.,
APEX International Inc., All Nippon Airways
[ Jury’s Special Award ]
Special tour of YTV Asa Para!
(TV program) and JTB "Hello, Myanmar"
Awardees: JTB
Corp., JTB-Polestar Co., Ltd., Singapore Airlines
[ Commendation of influencers ]
-
Generasi Wonderful Indonesia Chapter Jepang
-
Ms. Hiro Nishiuchi
-
Ms. Loveli
-
Ms. Ayumi Amemiya
For further details, please visit the AJC website at:
https://www.asean.or.jp/en/tourism-info/20190327/
[ ASEAN-Japan Centre ]
The ASEAN-Japan Centre is an intergovernmental organization established
by the ASEAN Member States and Japan in 1981. It has been promoting
exports from ASEAN to Japan while revitalizing investment, tourism as
well as people-to-people exchanges between the ASEAN Member States and
Japan.
URL: https://www.asean.or.jp/en/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005353/en/