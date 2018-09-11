Inaugural Cancer Wellness Expo (CWE) to Be Held on September 29th at Donna Karan’s Urban Zen with Keynote Speaker Actress, Comedian and Cancer Survivor Jessica St. Clair

A day of holistic wellness, inspirational talks, and pampering activities for cancer patients, survivors and friends

The Cancer Wellness Expo (CWE), to be held on September 29th in New York City, was started by three cancer survivors and an oncology nurse who want to have frank, honest, and provocative conversations about the role of cancer in our lives. The day is designed to focus on the challenges women face during and after a cancer diagnosis: from physical changes to emotional shifts, navigating back to a ‘normal’ life can seem impossible, and often the opportunity for healing is overlooked.

Tickets can be purchased for $49 (standard) or $79 (VIP, includes the morning yoga session and entrance to the cocktail reception) at cancerwellnessexpo.com.

The Cancer Wellness Expo will open with 60-minute yoga and a guided meditation, followed by interactive wellness services and 4 panels focusing on:

medical advancements and updates

sexual health and fertility

beauty and self-care during and after cancer

nutrition and wellness

Featured speakers include: Emme, plus-size super model and cancer survivor; Vinnie Myers, the tattoo artist dubbed the “The Michelangelo of Nipple Tattoos”; Dr. Elisa Port, Chief of Breast Surgery and Director of the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Cindy Barshop, former reality star of Real Housewives of New York and women’s sexual health advocate and many more.

The Keynote Speaker is actress Jessica St. Clair (Bridesmaids and Playing House) whose personal battle with breast cancer lead to her most important role: as a cancer advocate working with the AiRS Foundation. AiRS Foundation mission is to help women who have had mastectomies find the resources, education and funding for reconstruction, regardless of their economic situation.

The day concludes with a cocktail party, where attendees will connect with a community of survivors to celebrate life. All guests will receive a goody bag valued at $300.

Join us at Cancer Wellness Expo on September 29, 2018, at Urban Zen, 711 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10014. For tickets and more information, visit cancerwellnessexpo.com or call Sarah Kelly at (857)445-7804/email sarah@saltygirlbeauty.com.

About the Founders

Cynthia Besteman is the founder of the award winning Violets Are Blue Skincare Company and Cancer Survivor. Learn more

Sarah Kelly is the founder of SaltyGirl Beauty after her own Breast Cancer diagnosis creating a company that empowered and gave back. Learn More

Leah Robert an oncology nurse with a passion and expertise in helping cancer patients was reinforced when her sister Sarah was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer which inspired their company SaltyGirl Beauty. Learn More

Caitlin Kiernan is an award-winning journalist, beauty director and author of Pretty Sick: The Beauty Guide for Women with Cancer. Learn More

