Inaugural Cancer Wellness Expo (CWE) to Be Held on September 29th at Donna Karan’s Urban Zen with Keynote Speaker Actress, Comedian and Cancer Survivor Jessica St. Clair

The Cancer
Wellness Expo (CWE), to be held on September 29th in New
York City, was started by three cancer survivors and an oncology nurse
who want to have frank, honest, and provocative conversations about the
role of cancer in our lives. The day is designed to focus on the
challenges women face during and after a cancer diagnosis: from physical
changes to emotional shifts, navigating back to a ‘normal’ life can seem
impossible, and often the opportunity for healing is overlooked.
Tickets can be purchased for $49 (standard) or $79 (VIP, includes the
morning yoga session and entrance to the cocktail reception) at cancerwellnessexpo.com.
The Cancer Wellness Expo will open with 60-minute yoga and a guided
meditation, followed by interactive
wellness services and 4 panels focusing on:
-
medical advancements and updates
-
sexual health and fertility
-
beauty and self-care during and after cancer
-
nutrition and wellness
Featured speakers include: Emme, plus-size super model and cancer
survivor; Vinnie Myers, the tattoo artist dubbed the “The
Michelangelo of Nipple Tattoos”; Dr. Elisa Port, Chief of Breast
Surgery and Director of the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital
in New York City; Cindy Barshop, former reality star of Real
Housewives of New York and women’s sexual health advocate and
many more.
The Keynote Speaker is actress Jessica St. Clair (Bridesmaids
and Playing House) whose personal battle with breast cancer lead
to her most important role: as a cancer advocate working with the AiRS
Foundation. AiRS Foundation mission is to help women who have had
mastectomies find the resources, education and funding for
reconstruction, regardless of their economic situation.
The day concludes with a cocktail party, where attendees will connect
with a community of survivors to celebrate life. All guests will receive
a goody bag valued at $300.
Join us at Cancer Wellness Expo on September 29, 2018, at Urban Zen, 711
Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10014. For tickets and more information,
visit cancerwellnessexpo.com
or call Sarah Kelly at (857)445-7804/email sarah@saltygirlbeauty.com.
About the Founders
Cynthia Besteman is the founder of the award winning Violets Are
Blue Skincare Company and Cancer Survivor. Learn
more
Sarah Kelly is the founder of SaltyGirl Beauty after
her own Breast Cancer diagnosis creating a company that empowered and
gave back. Learn
More
Leah Robert an oncology nurse with a passion and expertise in
helping cancer patients was reinforced when her sister Sarah was
diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer which inspired their company
SaltyGirl Beauty. Learn
More
Caitlin Kiernan is an award-winning journalist, beauty director
and author of Pretty Sick: The Beauty Guide for Women with Cancer.
Learn
More
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005155/en/