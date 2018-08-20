Inaugural Digital Bootcamp For Small Business Merchants Comes To North Carolina

Hubba’s new educational workshop is designed to help retailers leverage technology to drive foot traffic and grow their business

Hubba, the leading wholesale B2B marketplace, announces new immersive one-day educational Digital Bootcamp designed for independent retailers looking to adopt new technologies to grow their business.

A recent report from Hubba revealed that when looking for new products 75% of the methods buyers use involve no digital technology whatsoever. Hubba is bringing together digital experts from across industries to address this, and respond to small businesses’ resistance to technology. The full day educational boot camp is designed to help arm retail business owners with the tools they need to compete in today’s new world of commerce, and change the perception that digital solutions are not meant for “merchants on Main Street”.

Attendees will learn about strategies and tactics to win more shoppers and sales this holiday season. The event will feature four business experts from Hubba, Management One Consulting, Dor Technologies and TheeDesign, all focused on helping independent retailers leverage technology to grow their business and drive foot traffic in an Amazon world.

Each session will contain a 30mins presentation & 20mins fireside chat moderated by Hubba’s CMO, Danielle Brown.

DIGITAL BOOTCAMP: FUTURE-PROOF YOUR RETAIL BUSINESS

DATE Monday September 10, 2018 TIME 9:00am - 4:00pm LOCATION City Market, Downtown Raleigh 215 Wolfe Street, Raleigh, NC 27610 COST $135 $79 - Early bird tickets before August 24th AGENDA Inventory Management: Learn specific techniques to control your inventory, increase your margins, improve your stock sell through and start making more money now The Psychology of Pricing: Learn the tactics you will need to deploy to maintain your competitive position with an eye or two on your long term profits Streamline your Buying Process: Streamline your Buying Process: Learn how to save time and money by reducing your time spent finding, evaluating and purchasing products for your store. Marketing: Learn how to use Facebook and Google Ads with the goal of driving foot traffic and creating potential customers for life. Get a simple strategy with spending guidelines and conversion baselines to track your progress In-Store Analytics: Learn how to easily improve your in-store operations in three key areas: Marketing, Staffing, and Conversion. You’ll increase your revenue in no time without any additional spend

About Hubba

Hubba is a global wholesale marketplace that powers the new retail economy. Using a combination of machine learning and personal curation, Hubba verifies and connects independent Brands and Retailers, making purchasing the right wholesale products easy. Hubba will become the driving force behind independent retail. By unifying independent Retailers, Hubba gives them the power they need to level the playing field. Hubba currently services 100,000 SMBs and counting.

