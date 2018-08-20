Inaugural Digital Bootcamp For Small Business Merchants Comes To North Carolina

Hubba, the leading wholesale B2B marketplace, announces new immersive
one-day educational Digital
Bootcamp designed for independent retailers looking to adopt new
technologies to grow their business.
A
recent report from Hubba revealed that when looking for new
products 75% of the methods buyers use involve no digital technology
whatsoever. Hubba is bringing together digital experts from
across industries to address this, and respond to small businesses’
resistance to technology. The full day educational boot camp is designed
to help arm retail business owners with the tools they need to compete
in today’s new world of commerce, and change the perception that digital
solutions are not meant for “merchants on Main Street”.
Attendees will learn about strategies and tactics to win more shoppers
and sales this holiday season. The event will feature four business
experts from Hubba, Management One Consulting, Dor Technologies and
TheeDesign, all focused on helping independent retailers leverage
technology to grow their business and drive foot traffic in an Amazon
world.
Each session will contain a 30mins presentation & 20mins fireside chat
moderated by Hubba’s CMO, Danielle Brown.
DIGITAL
BOOTCAMP: FUTURE-PROOF
YOUR RETAIL BUSINESS
|
DATE
|
|
Monday September 10, 2018
|
|
|
|
TIME
|
|
9:00am - 4:00pm
|
|
|
|
LOCATION
|
|
City Market, Downtown Raleigh
215 Wolfe Street, Raleigh, NC 27610
|
|
|
|
COST
|
|
$135
$79 - Early bird tickets before August 24th
|
|
|
|
AGENDA
|
|
Inventory Management: Learn specific techniques to control
your inventory, increase your margins, improve your stock sell
through and start making more money now
The Psychology of Pricing: Learn the tactics you will need
to deploy to maintain your competitive position with an eye or two
on your long term profits
Streamline your Buying Process: Streamline your Buying
Process: Learn how to save time and money by reducing your time
spent finding, evaluating and purchasing products for your store.
Marketing: Learn how to use Facebook and Google Ads with
the goal of driving foot traffic and creating potential customers
for life. Get a simple strategy with spending guidelines and
conversion baselines to track your progress
In-Store Analytics: Learn how to easily improve your
in-store operations in three key areas: Marketing, Staffing, and
Conversion. You’ll increase your revenue in no time without any
additional spend
About Hubba
Hubba is a global wholesale marketplace that powers the new retail
economy. Using a combination of machine learning and personal curation,
Hubba verifies and connects independent Brands and Retailers, making
purchasing the right wholesale products easy. Hubba will become the
driving force behind independent retail. By unifying independent
Retailers, Hubba gives them the power they need to level the playing
field. Hubba currently services 100,000 SMBs and counting.
