Inaugural TEDxKenmoreSquare conference aims to Forge the Future at Hotel Commonwealth

BOSTON, Mass., Mar 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- What do sharks, marathons, dizziness, and pornography have in common? These are just some of the topics that speakers will cover at the inaugural TEDxKenmoreSquare. For the past year, organizers have been curating the event, to be held at Hotel Commonwealth on April 5, 2019.



Less than 2 weeks away, TEDxKenmoreSquare will showcase speakers who have experience in areas as varied as the Latino experience in Boston to TB monitoring in Tanzania using trained rats. A Harvard trained beatboxer and a golden buzzer winner from America's Got Talent will be among the performers.



The event is being held in the heart of Kenmore Square, a vibrant community of Boston at the intersection of education, research, and innovation. Since the turn of the century, Kenmore Square has undergone a dramatic renovation and is now a mini-hub within the Hub. The diversity of businesses, universities, museums, and sports facilities in the area mirrors the diversity of disciplines and ideas as represented by TED. It is this richness that the organizers of TEDxKenmoreSquare say they will celebrate.



The inaugural theme of TEDxKenmoreSquare is Forging the Future. By providing a platform for speakers and by bringing together a dynamic group of thinkers and doers, the organizers intend to accomplish their mission of actively forging the future. It is their strong belief that with innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration, Bostonians can function not merely as passive observers of time, but as engaged participants who shape the world. They want us to be changemakers together. Diversity, continuous reinvention, and inspirational thought make TEDxKenmoreSquare the perfect incubator for new ideas.



The organizers stress that the speakers are not bound by a single category of thought. Importantly, the organizers have purposefully reached across disciplines to engage different perspectives. The unfamiliar will be celebrated; the uncommon will be welcomed.



TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, 12-18 minute powerful talks. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment, and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics - from science to business to global issues - in more than 140+ countries and 100 languages.



TEDx conferences are local, self-organized entities where x= an independently organized TED event. TEDx allows local communities to experience a TED-like event by bringing people and organizations together to promote 'ideas worth spreading.' In the spirit of TED, these events celebrate the vision of making great ideas accessible. Through authentic dialogue and a desire to inspire awareness, TEDx events function on a local level as incubators for new ideas and outreach. By attracting intelligent individuals who are curious and passionate about the world, TEDx events function to spark deep discussion and connection, always with thought to our collective future.



Learn more at: https://www.tedxkenmoresquare.com



Social:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tedxkenmoresq/

Twitter (new): TEDxKenmoreSq



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Noah Siegel

Lead organizer

TEDxKenmoreSquare

TEDxKSquare@gmail.com



News Source: TEDxKenmoreSquare

Related link: https://www.tedxkenmoresquare.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/inaugural-tedxkenmoresquare-conference-aims-to-forge-the-future-at-hotel-commonwealth/