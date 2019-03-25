Inaugural Women in STEM Luncheon to Empower Women in the Manufacturing Industry at Manufacturing & Technology 2019, an IndustryWeek event

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Manufacturing & Technology 2019, an IndustryWeek event , today officially announced the inaugural Women in STEM luncheon . The event will take place on April 2 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, PA.



The Women in Stem Luncheon is co-located with the Conference and Expo, which brings together manufacturing decision makers, from design to delivery, and keeps them at the forefront of manufacturing’s digital transformation. The entire event will take place April 1-3, 2019.

The Women in STEM Luncheon is a forum for some of the industry's most successful women and companies to discuss the challenges and opportunities they see in STEM today and to inspire a new generation of women and build a diverse workforce. The luncheon provides a forum for discussions on the most relevant industry topics and a setting for women to meet, exchange ideas and network.

“Empowering women in the manufacturing industry is vital. We’re excited to create a setting for women to meet, exchange ideas and network,” said Travis Hessman, Content Director, Manufacturing & Technology 2019. “Attendees will hear from inspiring speakers who are making a mark in our industry. These speakers will discuss the vital role science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines play in the future of manufacturing.”

The event will feature a keynote presentation from Cindy Bolt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, manufacturing, automotive and energy, an evangelist for industries at Salesforce. She will present “The Future of Equality Leadership.” One of the most profound shifts taking place in the industry has to do with people and the growing recognition that in order to be successful companies must move toward a more diverse workforce and equality in the workplace. This session will highlight how female leaders can be trailblazers when it comes to their own careers and how women can take a leadership role in redefining industry norms. Bolt is a 30-year veteran in working in a STEM field. Earlier in her career, she was with Oracle Corporation focused on the manufacturing, consumer goods, retail and travel & transportation industries.

Following the keynote, a panel discussion featuring STEM pioneers will focus on the challenges and opportunities of diversity in the manufacturing workplace. The case for diversity in the workplace and the positive benefits are clear. But with a looming shortage of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector, companies are hard pressed to find enough qualified workers at all, much less achieving the kind of workforce diversity that most acknowledge is an imperative today. Panelists will explore the state of workforce diversity at all levels in manufacturing, the progress that’s been made and what today’s companies can do to overcome obstacles and help build a pipeline of qualified workers for the factories of the future.

The panel discussion will be led by Karen Field, Design and Electronics Executive Director of Content, Informa, Infrastructure Intelligence and former mechanical engineer at Texas Instruments.

Panelists include: Cindy Bolt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce; Petra Mitchell, President and CEO, Catalyst Connection; Suzy Teele, Head of Marketing & Communications, ARM Institute; and Buckley Brinkman, Executive Director/CEO, Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity.

Half of the Women in STEM Luncheon proceeds will be donated toward scholarships to the STEM program at Carnegie Mellon University, Girls of Steel.

