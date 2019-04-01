Inauguration Address of New President and CEO of PHC Holdings Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Minato-ku Tokyo, Japan,
hereafter PHCHD) has today announced that Michael Kloss has taken up the
position of President and CEO of PHCHD effective April 1, 2019. Michael
succeeds Hidehito Kotani, who has today stepped down as President and
CEO.
With more than 20-years of experience in the healthcare industry,
Michael Kloss joined PHCHD in 2016 following the acquisition of diabetes
care business from Bayer AG and became President and CEO of the newly
founded Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. He has led the diabetes care
business throughout the sale from Bayer and has helped to establish
Ascensia as a leading diabetes care solutions company.
At an inauguration speech at PHCHD in Tokyo today, Michael Kloss
officially stated, “As I take over this role as CEO of PHCHD, we are
entering an immensely exciting time for the company. Our ambition is to
build a healthcare company with leading global businesses in diabetes
care, diagnostics and life sciences alongside a strong healthcare
solutions business in Japan. We will achieve this by growing our
existing business segments and identifying new ways to expand our
products and services. This will enable us to successfully deliver on
our mission to contribute to the wellbeing of society by providing
solutions for people who wish for better health.”
Michael explained, “The journey for PHCHD started in 2014, when our
business carved out from Panasonic group and we set up a Panasonic
Healthcare. Since then we have acquired the diabetes care business from
Bayer to establish Ascensia Diabetes Care, experienced steady growth
across our business segments, and changed our name to PHC Holdings. We
are now about to move into the next transformative phase in the
development of our company with the proposed addition of the Anatomical
Pathology business from Thermo Fisher. Through this potential
acquisition, we are adding a new and highly successful business that is
showing considerable growth.”
PHC Holdings currently offers value-added products and services through
three core businesses: Medical Devices, Life Sciences and Healthcare IT.
In January 2019, PHCHD announced the signing of an agreement to acquire
the Anatomical Pathology business from Thermo Fisher.
Michael added, “I am thrilled and honored to be taking over this role
leading PHCHD and look forward to working with our highly talented
employees to successfully grow our business. We have a world-class
portfolio of state-of-the-art products and an innovative pipeline of new
solutions that can address the unmet needs in healthcare. Our priority
is to continue to deliver new value to our customers that will help to
build a future of better healthcare for people across the world.”
About PHC Holdings Corporation
Incorporated in 2014, PHC Holdings Corporation is a global healthcare
company. Its subsidiaries include PHC Corporation and Ascensia Diabetes
Care Holdings AG. Committed to its corporate mission, “We contribute to
the wellbeing of society through our diligent efforts by creating new
value propositions for all the people who wish for better health,” the
company develops, manufactures, sells and services medical equipment and
solutions across diabetes care, diagnostics, life sciences and
healthcare IT. PHC Holdings Corporation group’s consolidated net sales
in FY2017 was 192.6 billion yen with global distribution of products and
services for more than 125 countries.
For further information on PHC Holdings Corporation, please visit www.phchd.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005284/en/