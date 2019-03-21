InboundJunction : Joins 365x Scale-Up Program (Microsoft-backed) as Marketing Partner

Online marketing and public relations agency InboundJunction
has officially joined with the Microsoft-supported startup accelerator 365x
as a Program Partner. The role will enable InboundJunction to leverage
its years of experience in the realm of digital marketing to mentor 365x
participants and help these promising startups reach their full
potential. Apart from focusing on improving these startups’ digital
footprints in the areas of content marketing, public relationships,
search engine optimization (SEO), developing executive thought
leadership and introducing performance marketing techniques,
InboundJunction will raise awareness towards the challenges facing
startup scaling.
From left to right: Toot Shani, CEO at 365x, Nadav Dakner, CEO and Founder of InboundJunction. (Photo: InboundJunction)
Powered by Sarona
Ventures and based in Kfar Saba, Israel, 365x is a 6-month scale-up
program primarily aimed at companies in both Software and the Internet
of Things. Apart from providing guidance, networking, and financial
support, 365x offers coaching services delivered by leading senior
executives, entrepreneurs, and business development mentors. The purpose
of this platform is to help instil the professionalism and maturity
needed to appeal to international clientele through distribution
channels opened by the program’s strategic partners. The program is
meant for post-revenue companies aiming to scale globally.
The latest startup batch set to join the Scale Up will gain a remarkable
opportunity to interface with noteworthy strategic partners including Microsoft,
The Prodware
Group, and Tech
Data Corporation. Each of these partners opens access to their
preexisting markets via technical, sales and marketing infrastructure to
help program participants scale up their solutions and reach the widest
possible target market. Ultimately, the goal is to prepare these
startups with go to market strategies while laying the foundation for
Series A fundraising rounds once the program has concluded.
In addition to its ongoing activities, 365x is working to expand its
footprint beyond Israel, actively scouting new locations for expansion.
365x also has deep roots in the Israeli startup scene, including ties to
major venture capital firms. One of the prominent connections the
accelerator features is its relationship with Sarona Ventures where CEO
Toot Shani serves as a partner and Vice President of Business
Development.
Toot
Shani, CEO at 365x, highlights that: “Our partners share our same
vision of supporting startup companies in scaling their business and
build global enterprises. We are glad to have InboundJunction as a key
partner joining our family.”
InboundJunction will participate in the scale-up program with a series
of workshops, one-on-one mentorship, and marketing advisory services
aimed at helping participating startups cultivate a strong digital
presence. According to InboundJunction CEO Nadav
Dakner, “We’re glad to be a part of 365x program as it presents an
opportunity for us to give back to the startup ecosystem that’s been
instrumental in our success.”
Additionally, Dakner adds “We believe we can give a lot and provide
value through our years of experience in the field, and we’re very
excited to start our work with 365x and its noteworthy strategic
partners. For InboundJunction, it means being on the ground floor of
innovation and disruption as well as provide valuable guidance for the
next generation of entrepreneurs forging their paths in the
ever-expanding global technology industry.”
About InboundJunction
InboundJunction
is a full-stack marketing group that offers a range of public relations,
content marketing and search engine optimization services. The company
provides clients with solutions in the areas of reputation management,
executive thought leadership development, content marketing and
strategy, influencer marketing, search engine optimization and more.
With a list of clients that includes major names like HubSpot, Payoneer,
AppsFlyer, BigCommerce, WalkMe and many others. InboundJunction combines
years of experience and expertise to position clients as the leading
authorities within their industries.
About 365x
365x
is a Scale-Up program created by Sarona
Partners, an international growth ecosystem for startup companies.
This program is dedicated to top-notch Software and IoT startups having
first traction and looking to scale up their business internationally.
It is Sponsored notably by Prodware Group, Techdata Corp. and Microsoft
Corp.
