Inc. Magazine Recognizes Medical Guardian in Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

For the sixth consecutive year, Medical Guardian Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,681 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 156%

Inc. magazine revealed Medical Guardian has been ranked for the sixth consecutive year on its 37th annual Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious honor for growing private businesses and business leaders, as it represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“I’m proud of our incredibly talented team and this recognition is a true testament to their hard work,” said Founder and CEO, Geoff Gross. “We’re an organization that has seen growth across all areas of our business, leading us to build a 225-person team that is the main driver of the success we’ve seen year-after-year. Empowering our customers with the technology they need to confidently age in place and providing peace of mind to caregivers and families is our motivation to continue growing as the leading personal emergency response systems (PERS) provider in the market.”

The Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to a percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. This year, Medical Guardian was ranked 2,681 on the list—up more than 750 spots from its 2017 ranking—with a 156% growth rate.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 17 to 19, 2018, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort, in San Antonio, Texas. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

To learn more about Medical Guardian’s story and view our open positions, visit our Careers page. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

