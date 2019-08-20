Log in
Inc. Magazine Recognizes SetSchedule As One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

08/20/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

SetSchedule has been named by Inc. magazine among the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S., ranking the company 196 in its annual Inc. 5000 list.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes notable companies who are growing in size and revenue. Past nominees include Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and other high-profile businesses. SetSchedule was chosen, in part, due to its extraordinary revenue growth over the past three years.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454%, and a median rate of 157%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“Since we launched, we knew that we wanted SetSchedule to expand into the revolutionary real estate marketplace that it is today,” said SetSchedule CEO Roy Dekel. “We now have a presence across the country, several innovative apps and other tech tools to bring our full capabilities to realtors on the go, and an unrivaled network of agents and home shoppers, and no plans to slow our growth!”

SetSchedule has brought real estate and technological expertise together to produce the most trustworthy, comprehensive real estate technology solutions platform for the real estate market to date. The company’s best-in-class open marketplace products feature popular real estate companies, data analytics and AI technologies to assist real estate agents, brokers, and teams grow their business.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10-12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

SetSchedule is the technology innovator revolutionizing the real-estate business and data services. The company’s multi-patented agnostic leads marketplace and SAAS products suite, leverage AI-powered predictive data, trend insights, and automated marketing software tools to deliver better business efficiency to agents, teams, brokers, franchises and industry verticals. Learn more at setschedule.com.


© Business Wire 2019
