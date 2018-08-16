Log in
Inc. Magazine Unveils Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 500; Amazing Lash Studio Ranks No. 260 in Inaugural Year

08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Inc. magazine today ranked Amazing Lash Studio on its annual Inc. 500, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent-minded entrepreneurs. Companies such as Microsoft, Zappos, GoDaddy, Oracle, and hundreds of other powerhouses gained early exposure as members of the elite Inc. 500.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005012/en/

Amazing Lash Studio (Photo: Business Wire)

Amazing Lash Studio (Photo: Business Wire)

"Being named to the Inc. 500 is an honor and a tribute to the Amazing Lash Studio concept, vision and business model," said Heather Elrod, President and COO. "Our rapid expansion from a single studio just eight years ago to nearly 200 franchised studios providing women the affordable gift of beauty every day is truly amazing! I am tremendously proud of our collective accomplishment as franchise partners, studio teams, and corporate associates to create this beauty category and make Amazing Lash Studio another great American success story."

Amazing Lash Studio provides semi-permanent eyelash extensions at retail studios across the country in convenient locations that offer extended hours and feature private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio has a patented application process that enables their highly trained staff of licensed aestheticians and cosmetologists to complete the service in a fraction of the time required at traditional outlets.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 by Edward and Jessica Le, with a vision to be the leading provider of affordable eyelash extensions. Amazing Lash Studios are retail salons that apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has 198 open studios in 33 states and 714 Regional Developer Units awarded.

For additional information go to amazinglashstudio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
