Inc. Magazine Unveils Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 500; Amazing Lash Studio Ranks No. 260 in Inaugural Year

Inc. magazine today ranked Amazing Lash Studio on its annual Inc.
500, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private
companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most
important segment of the economy—America’s independent-minded
entrepreneurs. Companies such as Microsoft, Zappos, GoDaddy, Oracle, and
hundreds of other powerhouses gained early exposure as members of the
elite Inc. 500.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005012/en/
Amazing Lash Studio (Photo: Business Wire)
"Being named to the Inc. 500 is an honor and a tribute to the Amazing
Lash Studio concept, vision and business model," said Heather Elrod,
President and COO. "Our rapid expansion from a single studio just eight
years ago to nearly 200 franchised studios providing women the
affordable gift of beauty every day is truly amazing! I am
tremendously proud of our collective accomplishment as franchise
partners, studio teams, and corporate associates to create this beauty
category and make Amazing Lash Studio another great American success
story."
Amazing Lash Studio provides semi-permanent eyelash extensions at retail
studios across the country in convenient locations that offer extended
hours and feature private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio
has a patented application process that enables their highly trained
staff of licensed aestheticians and cosmetologists to complete the
service in a fraction of the time required at traditional outlets.
About Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 by Edward and Jessica Le, with a
vision to be the leading provider of affordable eyelash extensions.
Amazing Lash Studios are retail salons that apply semi-permanent eyelash
extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own
lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept
began franchising in 2013 and to date has 198 open studios in 33 states
and 714 Regional Developer Units awarded.
For additional information go to amazinglashstudio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005012/en/