Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

For the 8th Consecutive Year, RES Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,441 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 177 Percent

For the 8th year in a row, Resource Environmental Solutions (RES) has made the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. RES, the nation’s leading provider of ecological restoration and water resource solutions, joins the small fraction of companies who have maintained a position on the list over a multi-year period.

“Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 list over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere two percent have made the list 8 times,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “Needless to say, making the list gets harder every year as your starting base grows. Congratulations to you and your team.”

“Each year is more of an honor than the last one,” stated RES CEO Elliott Bouillion. "Maintaining a sustained leadership position in our highly competitive markets is demanding work. Our team at RES shows time and time again that we are up to the challenge.”

RES secured its ranking, at #2,441 on the list, with a compound annual growth rate of 177% over the past three years. "We continue to see evidence that our unique business model delivers the solutions customers prefer, and we’ve worked hard to fully scale that model to take on bigger, more complex projects,” added Bouillion. “We’re also seeing broad interest in our full range of solutions, from our traditional mitigation and stormwater projects to new, corporate-led initiatives to create environmental gains in communities where they operate.”

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

About RES

RES is the nation’s only fully-scaled operating company providing ecological restoration and water resource solutions to the public and private sector. Its unique operating-company model is scaled to cover the project lifecycle from end to end, all with in-house teams and project financing capacity. RES delivers turnkey, land-based projects that build natural resilience into ecosystems, enabling them to thrive in step with economic growth.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

