Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

For the 8th year in a row, Resource Environmental Solutions (RES) has
made the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s
fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at
the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic
segment—its independent small businesses. RES, the nation’s leading
provider of ecological restoration and water resource solutions, joins
the small fraction of companies who have maintained a position on the
list over a multi-year period.
“Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc.
5000 list over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than
once. A mere two percent have made the list 8 times,” says Inc. editor
in chief James Ledbetter. “Needless to say, making the list gets harder
every year as your starting base grows. Congratulations to you and your
team.”
“Each year is more of an honor than the last one,” stated RES CEO
Elliott Bouillion. "Maintaining a sustained leadership position in our
highly competitive markets is demanding work. Our team at RES shows time
and time again that we are up to the challenge.”
RES secured its ranking, at #2,441 on the list, with a compound annual
growth rate of 177% over the past three years. "We continue to see
evidence that our unique business model delivers the solutions customers
prefer, and we’ve worked hard to fully scale that model to take on
bigger, more complex projects,” added Bouillion. “We’re also seeing
broad interest in our full range of solutions, from our traditional
mitigation and stormwater projects to new, corporate-led initiatives to
create environmental gains in communities where they operate.”
Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed
online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September
issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very
competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows
staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved
an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median
rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1
billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.
Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp,
Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national
exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Complete results of the Inc.
5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be
sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of
your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Ledbetter. “The lines of
business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the
way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”
