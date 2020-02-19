Inc. Magazine Unveils Its First-Ever List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies— The Inc. 5000 Series: California

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Hyperice is No. 16 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.



“As a company, Hyperice is relentlessly committed to developing the world’s most innovative recovery and mobility products to help everyone on earth move better, feel better and live better,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “Our unwavering commitment to this mission has allowed us to continuously evolve and grow as a company. We are honored to be recognized in Inc.’s prestigious new regional list!”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 422 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 49,000 people and added $5.6 billion to the California economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-california-2020 starting February 19, 2020.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts California’s economy,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

The Inc. 5000 Series: California Summit & Awards event to honor the companies on the list will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at The LINE Los Angeles (3515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90010).



About Hyperice:

HYPERICE is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company, specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. HYPERICE's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally.

