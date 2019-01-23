Log in
Incap Corporation: INCAP TO INCREASE ITS ESTIMATE FOR THE FULL-YEAR RESULT IN 2018

01/23/2019 | 04:31am EST

Incap Corporation                                  

Stock Exchange Release   23 January 2019 at 11.30 a.m. (EET)      

INCAP TO INCREASE ITS ESTIMATE FOR THE FULL-YEAR RESULT IN 2018

Incap updates its estimate for the full-year result in 2018 based on the preliminary calculations. Incap estimates that the Group's revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2018 will be higher than the company´s previous estimation.  

The new estimation for the revenue in 2018 is approximately EUR 58-59 million, and the new estimation for the operating profit (EBIT) in 2018 is approximately EUR 7.5-8.5 million.

In the Business Review 7 November 2018, the company estimated that the revenue in 2018 will be approximately EUR 56-58 million and operating profit (EBIT) 2018 approximately EUR 6.5-7.5 million. The profitability improvement is a result from the stronger than expected revenues from established customers and also new customers won during the fourth quarter.

In 2017 the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 48.5 million and the operating profit (EBIT) to EUR 4.5 million

Incap Group's Financial Report for January-December 2018 will be published on Wednesday, 13 February 2019.

INCAP CORPORATION

Further information:
Otto Pukk, President & CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION.
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 670 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

 

 

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
