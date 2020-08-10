Log in
Incapital Adds Two Senior Sales Executives to Fixed Income Team

08/10/2020 | 10:29am EDT

Father-Son Duo Brings Total Professionals Hired to 15 in Nine Months

Incapital LLC, a leading underwriter and distributor of fixed income securities and risk management investment solutions, today announced that it continues to expand its fixed income group with the hiring of the father-son team of Edward and Patrick Twomey. Edward Twomey joins as Senior Vice President, Middle Market Sales, and Patrick Twomey joins as Assistant Vice President, Institutional Sales. Together they will focus on developing Incapital’s relationships with banks and credit unions. Both will report to George Holstead, who serves as co-head of fixed income along with Laura Elliott.

“We are excited to welcome Edward and Patrick aboard,” said Mr. Holstead. “Our growth strategy has been focused on building out our fixed income product offering in order to provide timely solutions to the changing needs of investors. Edward and Patrick will use their expertise to help us extend our reach to a broader audience of clients. We look forward to their contributions.”

Over the past nine months, Incapital has added 15 new senior professionals to its fixed income team to grow its client-centric platform across the fixed income spectrum.

About the new hires:

  • Edward F. Twomey III is a senior fixed income veteran. He joins Incapital from Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., where he served as Senior Vice President for their Financial Institutions Group. Previously, Mr. Twomey worked as a Principal at Piper Jaffray, a Director at BMO Capital Markets, and as a Partner at Shay Financial LTD. He will be based in Pittsburgh, where he also serves on the board of a community-based financial institution. He started on July 1.
  • Patrick Twomey also joins Incapital from Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., where he served as a Vice President, Institutional Sales with a focus on financial institutions. His experience includes developing analytic products for client investment and loan portfolios, and creating tailored fixed income strategies across all sectors. Earlier, Mr. Twomey held similar roles at Piper Jaffray and BMO Capital Markets. He earned a Master’s in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Dayton. He joined on July 1, 2020, and will be based in Chicago.

About Incapital

Incapital was founded 20 years ago and today is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 500 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs and banks. The firm represents more than 300 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $520 billion in securities. Incapital has principal offices in Boca Raton, FL, and Chicago. Further information is available at www.incapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
