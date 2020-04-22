Incapsulate : Announces New Client Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, Incapsulate had the pleasure of hosting the first Client Advisory Board (CAB) meeting. The new advisory team brings together citizen engagement leaders to discuss current challenges and shape the direction of the Incapsulate 311/CRM Capsule. The Client Advisory Board (CAB) will serve as a strategic advisor for Incapsulate, as the company continues to bring innovative citizen engagement services to market.

Our objective with this initiative is to ensure our innovation and product roadmap is in line with our client needs. The Board is designed to provide a unique experience during which industry leaders from diverse organizations, facing similar challenges, come together to share best practices and find solutions to their most pressing initiatives.

Engagement was productive as all of us are navigating through the ever evolving state of COVID-19. Former CIO of Dallas, William Finch shared in his keynote; "There is no playbook for this crisis. The IT strategy you are following will be impacted. At times you will accelerate parts of that strategy and in other parts you will put them on the shelf for a later time. But I know having technology in use like Salesforce, that supports low code/no code type solutions is just invaluable in making rapid adjustments in support of the ever changing barrage of business demands that you are all experiencing."

"Recently we have actually incorporated the use of the product to support our positive cases, our COVID cases. In Suffolk County we have about 25,000 positive cases that we are managing right now and it's all being handled through the Salesforce and Incapsulate program. All initial contacts with patients and various investigative activities in supporting our health department, are all being managed through the product. It has quickly evolved and been leveraged to support our COVID operations here. Which has been an absolute immense help within the organization." - Scott Mastellon Commissioner of IT and CIO of Suffolk County, NY.

"The Client Advisory Board will help Incapsulate align our product and service strategy directly with our clients. We want to stay closely aligned with our client's needs and challenges, particularly in the current climate. We are excited about learning new ideas, getting inspired and making a positive impact." - Ajay Batish, CEO, Incapsulate

