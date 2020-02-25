Log in
Incentrum Group : Welcomes Sava Kobilarov

02/25/2020 | 01:25pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentrum Group announced today that Sava Kobilarov has joined the firm as a Managing Director with a focus on advising clients in the healthcare services sector.

Mr. Kobilarov joins Incentrum from Morgan Stanley with more than a dozen years of investment banking experience.  Mr Kobilarov has executed over 70 transactions including M&A, equity and debt capital raises across multiple healthcare sectors including healthcare providers, healthcare technology, pharma services and healthcare real estate.

"We are excited to have Sava join us," said Michael McIvor, Partner and Head of Investment Banking Advisory Services.  "His deep sector knowledge, extensive relationships, and broad transaction experience will significantly enhance our Healthcare franchise."  Mr. Kobilarov's hiring follows Kraig Tuber joining Incentrum as an Executive Director from Morgan Stanley last spring.

About Incentrum Group:

Incentrum Group is a global merchant bank based in New York City, focused on the healthcare, life and material science, and technology industries. Incentrum serves a select group of corporate clients as their strategic financial advisor and pursues private equity investments in its target industries. Incentrum's industry focus, long-standing relationships with industry leaders, and an advisory board of senior executives enable differentiated proprietary insights, ideas, and deal flow. Incentrum's partners are experienced investment bankers, private equity professionals, and corporate executives with extensive financial, structuring, investing and operational expertise. We have multiple decades of experience in our target industries and approach opportunities with analytical rigor, and strategic and financial insight. As a true partnership, Incentrum seeks to attract the strongest talent with the greatest level of integrity and experience.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incentrum-group-welcomes-sava-kobilarov-301011033.html

SOURCE Incentrum Group


© PRNewswire 2020
