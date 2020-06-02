Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inceptus Announces IPO Of First Portfolio Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 09:31am EDT

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptus Medical LLC, a medical device company incubator, announced today the closing of the initial public offering for its first portfolio company, Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, closed its initial public offering on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The gross proceeds to Inari Medical from the offering were approximately $179.2 million, including full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Inari's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "NARI."

Inari was spun out of Inceptus in 2013.  "We are extremely proud of Inari Medical.  This tremendous event is a testament to Inari Medical's extraordinary dedication, vision and leadership.  Inari Medical's IPO marks an exciting milestone for Inceptus, where our mission is to create and foster innovative concepts into successful companies," said Bob Rosenbluth, President of Inceptus.  "Speaking for the entire Inceptus team, it brings us great satisfaction as MedTech entrepreneurs to see the fulfillment of our vision for improved care of patients with pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis."

Okami Medical Inc., the second portfolio company of Inceptus, recently began commercializing its LOBOTM Vascular Occlusion System.  The LOBO system is uniquely designed to provide interventional physicians with a single-device, "one-and-done" solution for the occlusion of a wide range of arterial targets without the need for multiple embolic devices.  The advanced technology platform enables the fast and efficient closure of blood vessels throughout the body for the successful treatment of a diverse set of conditions.  The LOBO system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the occlusion of peripheral arteries.

About Inceptus Medical
Inceptus was founded in 2011 as a medical device company incubator with a mission to create and foster innovative concepts into successful companies by providing a combination of experienced engineering, clinical research expertise, seasoned leadership and strong financial resources.  The Inceptus team includes talented medical device engineers, serial entrepreneurs, executive managers and investors with a successful track record in the formation of medical device companies. Inceptus works closely with outside clinicians and inventors with promising ideas.

For more information, visit the company's website at inceptusmedical.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inceptus-announces-ipo-of-first-portfolio-company-301069172.html

SOURCE Inceptus Medical, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aUNITED UTILITIES : Giant battery will power Preston plant with homegrown solar energy
PU
09:50aCENTRAL FEDERAL CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:49aNEXON : Board of Directors Authorizes $1.5 Billion for Investments in Global Entertainment Companies
BU
09:48a(COTY) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Coty; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
09:48aDigital Ally Announces New Safety Product Releases In Response to Covid-19 Pandemic
GL
09:47aThe New Phantom S710 Offers up to 7Gpx/sec (87.5Gbps) for Machine Vision Applications
GL
09:46aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : First information on the 45th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zavarovalnica Triglav
PU
09:46aGTX CORP : Launches Liquid Titanium Shield
PR
09:46aTESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Partners with RFS to Offer Fire-Resistant Coaxial Cable
BU
09:46aHow Marketing Mix Modeling Helped a Food and Beverage Company to Gain Visibility into Consumer Buying Behavior | A Case Study by Quantzig
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group