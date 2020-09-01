Incident At PETRONAS LNG Complex In Sarawak

Malaysia LNG Sdn. Bhd. (MLNG) wishes to confirm that an incident involving one fatality and one injury had occurred at PETRONAS LNG Complex, Sarawak at approximately 2pm on 31 August 2020.

The incident occurred at the Acid Gas Removal Unit (AGRU) drain containment which is currently under maintenance.

Both contractors were sent immediately to the hospital where it was confirmed that one of the contractors had passed away while the injured contractor is currently receiving medical treatment.



Investigation is currently being carried out and all relevant authorities have been informed of the incident. The operations at PETRONAS LNG Complex remains unaffected and further information with regard to the investigation outcome will be provided in due course.



MLNG is deeply saddened by the incident and we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

