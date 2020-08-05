Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 pays tribute to America's Best Young Dentists for 10th year

PITTSTON, PA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a 10th consecutive year, Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes brilliant achievers, ages forty and under, with its signature award. Among this year’s Incisal Edge “40 Under 40” honorees, announced today, are 40 women and 42 men from 27 states.

The magazine, published by Benco Dental since 1997, will celebrate them through a series of informative profiles in its fall "40 Under 40" editorial coverage. Fewer than 500 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2020 inductees, featured below, and at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.

Honorees in the General Dentist category include:

Dr. Christine Altrock Fabb, San Diego, California

Dr. Marina Ambridge, Peoria, Arizona

Dr. Alex Barrera, Houston, Texas

Dr. Jonny Brennan, Chandler, Arizona

Dr. Shanthi Cariappa, Stonington, Connecticut and East Greenwich, Rhode Island

Dr. Joshua Coussa, Coral Springs, Florida

Dr. Anna Cowdin, Dallas, Texas

Dr. Dimple Desai, Newport Beach, California

Dr. Sodabeh Etminan, Chicago, Illinois

Dr. Liany Farinas-Han, Midland Park, New Jersey

Dr. Michelle Farnouse, Las Vegas, Nevada

Dr. Shalom Fialkoff, Paradise Valley, Arizona

Dr. Tiffanie Garrison-Jeter, Nashville, Tennessee

Dr. Lee Gary and Dr. Wendy Lewis, Flowood, Mississippi

Dr. Hadi Ghazzouli, Lansdale, Pennsylvania

Dr. India Gibson, Sugar Land, Texas

Dr. Steven Hippeli, Kingston, Pennsylvania

Dr. Hillary Homburg, Charleston, West Virginia

Dr. Paul Hung, Dallas, Texas

Dr. Jaclyn Johnson, Kingwood, West Virginia

Dr. Alan Jurim, Woodbury, New York

Dr. Joyce Kahng, Costa Mesa, California

Dr. Jay Kansal, Atlanta, Georgia

Dr. Parsia Koleini, Bradford, Massachusetts

Dr. Andrew Lyons, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dr. Joya Lyons, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dr. Andrew Martin, Gainesville, Florida

Dr. Charmaine Ng, Oakland, California

Dr. Jeffrey Ng, Garden City, New York

Dr. Gabriela Nwobu, Greensboro, North Carolina

Dr. Simon Oh, Langhorne, Pennsylvania

Dr. Sunny Patel, Lenexa, Kansas

Dr. Heidi Reuter, Wadena and Perham, Minnesota

Dr. Stacey Rogers, North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Dr. Kianor Shah, Palm Desert, California

Dr. Matthew Sheldon, Melbourne, Florida

Dr. Diana Tadros, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Dr. Katie To, Katy, Texas

Dr. Amy Tongsiri, Las Vegas, Nevada

Dr. Matthew Wimmer, Centennial, Colorado

Dr. Abdulla Zoobi, Astoria, New York.

Honorees in the Dental Specialist category include:



Dr. Rose Amable, Ardsley, New York

Dr. Femme Ambrosio, San Diego, California

Dr. Eva Anadioti, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dr. Milad Azadi, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Dr. Brooke Berson, Mullica City, New Jersey

Dr. Anita Bhavnani, Yorba Linda, California

Dr. Daniel Bienstock, Oceanside, New York

Dr. Aaron Bloom, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

Dr. Rachel Bresler, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dr. Tracey Heiken Bresler, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dr. Christian Cabello, Laredo, Texas

Dr. Matthew Dahar, Simpsonville, South Carolina

Dr. Lou Forrester, Marlton and Northfield, New Jersey

Dr. Julee Gil, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Dr. Cameron Howard, Cumming, Georgia

Dr. Andi Igowsky, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Dr. Erin Issac, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Dr. Jarod Johnson, Muscatine, Iowa

Dr. Mary Kang, New York, New York

Dr. Jeremy Kay, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dr. Joo Kim, Syosset, New York

Dr. Roberto Loar, Austin, Texas

Dr. Erick Lund, South Jordan and Providence, Utah

Dr. Casey Lynn, Apollo Beach, Florida

Dr. Shawn Lynn, Livingston, New Jersey

Dr. Valerie Martins, Beverly, Massachusetts

Dr. Ngozi Okoh, East Norriton, Pennsylvania

Dr. Shreena Patel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Dr. Robert Peterman, Somerville, New Jersey

Dr. Noel Rodriguez, Jacksonville, Florida

Dr. Aaron Scheps, Lakeland, Florida

Dr. Amit Shah, Huntington Beach, California

Dr. Raj Shenoy, Austin, Texas

Dr. Leanna Shetler, Simpsonville, South Carolina

Dr. Robert Slauch, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dr. Nidhi Taneja, Stockton, California

Dr. Matt Tillman, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

Dr. Shamik Vakil, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dr. Blake Warner, Bethesda, Maryland

Dr. Meggan Wehmeyer, Claremont, New Hampshire.

"Growing 40 Under 40 into the preeminent recognition for dentistry's highest young achievers and up-and-coming game-changers has been one of our proudest accomplishments in the history of Incisal Edge," said Terry J. Barrett, chief marketing officer for the magazine's publisher, Benco Dental. "It inspires all of us to watch these highly driven innovators, entrepreneurs and boundary-pushing clinicians lead dentistry's ongoing transformation through cutting-edge technology and new business models. Judging by the remarkable achievements of past honorees, we're equally excited to see what their futures hold."

Incisal Edge focuses on helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing worlds of healthcare and business. The magazine, which also publishes “The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry,” includes columns and features packed with sharp advice, expert success tips on everything from marketing to operations, and the latest clinical advances and essential tools for practicing and living smarter.



The final “40 Under 40” list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts from around the country and vetted by an independent panel to select the final 80. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, these 80 honorees represent the best of dentistry today, and the promise of even better dentistry tomorrow.

In 2019, the volume of nominations resulted in an expansion of the awards to two categories, General Dentists and Dental Specialists. Visit IncisalEdgeMagazine.com, where previous year’s winners are spotlighted.

