Incomedia Consolidates Global Online Sales with 2Checkout

ATLANTA, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that Incomedia, an Italian software house, has improved efficiency, lowered total cost of ownership and increased conversion rates by consolidating its global online sales through the 2Checkout Avangate Monetization Platform.



Prior to selecting 2Checkout, Incomedia had been maintaining three separate ecommerce systems: for Italy – managed in-house; Brazil – through a local provider; and the rest of the world – managed through a second provider. As the company aimed to expand internationally, it knew that it would have to integrate payments, operations and reporting to achieve the level of success it desired. Incomedia chose 2Checkout as its integrated platform for global expansion.

By adopting 2Checkout, Incomedia was able to operate more efficiently, lower its operating costs and improve conversion rates by 60%. Deep localization for unique markets, including Brazil and Italy, set 2Checkout apart, as did an active affiliate program that now accounts for more than 10% of total sales for Incomedia. The company’s operations are now running more efficiently, and 2Checkout handled emerging invoicing requirements for the company as well.

"Having an integrated payment solution that addresses all relevant markets is a game-changer for our business,” commented Stefano Ranfagni, CEO and Founder, Incomedia. “We can now sell in all of our target markets without additional effort, as well as view consolidated reporting and present seamless branding and go-to-market strategies. 2Checkout has been an invaluable partner in transforming our sales capabilities.”

“Selling globally requires a single streamlined platform,” said Erich Litch, 2Checkout's President and Chief Operating Officer. "2Checkout is proud to be that platform for Incomedia and other global companies, removing obstacles and improving efficiency.”

About Incomedia

Incomedia was founded in 1998, out of a passion for technology shared by two brothers, Federico and Stefano Ranfagni, and their belief that technology should always exist to serve people. The next phase started in 2000, when a friend asked, "I'm not a programmer but I want to launch a website. Can you help me?" It may have seemed crazy, but during a trip one hot summer day, the core idea for what would become WebSite X5 was born. This software, as intuitive as it is comprehensive, would allow anyone, even the inexperienced friend, to create their own website in just 5 steps.

Today, WebSite X5 is sold all around the world, and we are still excited to keep developing it and to seek new software and solutions.

More information on https://www.incomedia.eu/ and their dedicated product sites www.websitex5.com and www.webanimator.com .

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

