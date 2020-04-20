Incoming Bank of Korea board member Suh says need to consider additional liquidity measures

Suh Young-kyung, who began her four-year term as one of the seven board members at the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, said in her inauguration speech that such consideration is necessary to add to a wide range of loan programmes the bank introduced recently.

"Going forward, additional policy measures need to be reviewed for a smooth injection of liquidity into the private sector," Suh said in her speech.

Two other incoming board members -- Cho Yoon-je, a former ambassador to the United States, and economist Joo Sang-yong -- also began their terms on Tuesday.

The BOK last week decided to expand loans to local brokerages and insurers for the first time, after slashing the policy rate <KROCRT=ECI> to a record low a month earlier.

