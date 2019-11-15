Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Incoming EU council president sees focus on level playing field in UK trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:15pm EST
European Counsel president-elect Charles Michel and Spain's acting PM Sanchez (not pictured) hold a joint news conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid

The European Union's focus in trade talks with Britain will be on level-playing-field provisions and the defence of the single market, the incoming head of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

"We are ready to cooperate with the UK, but we are also ready to promote and to defend the level playing field and an important point for the future: to protect the integrity of the single market," Michel told journalists in Dublin following a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Asked if he thought it was realistic to conclude a new trade agreement with London by the end of next year, Michel, who is due to take over from Donald Tusk on Dec. 1, said "we will see."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pU.S. regulator rethinking changes to whistleblower program after backlash - sources
RE
03:27pU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, crude rises
RE
03:26pOklahoma judge reduces Johnson & Johnson payout in opioid case to $465 million
RE
03:26pWeWork faces U.S. SEC inquiry over possible rule violations - Bloomberg
RE
03:25pNew York Fed Adds $68.343 Billion -- Update
DJ
03:24pBMO Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series
AQ
03:20pARS AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE : USDA Announces its Intent to Ensure Adequate Sugar Supply
PU
03:19pFed says U.S. financial system resilient; flags low rates, 'stablecoin' as risks
RE
03:17pFed says U.S. financial system resilient; flags low rates, 'stablecoin' as risks
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
3SIMCORP : SIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 29% and EBIT margin of 29% for the first nine months of 2019, an..
4HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL) : HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER PUBL : Statement from the board of directors of Hemfosa in..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group