Incoming Philippine central bank governor says inflation to hit 2 percent in second half

03/05/2019 | 09:03pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Woman scans the selection of canned goods at a grocery store in Makati

MANILA (Reuters) - Incoming Philippine central bank governor Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday that inflation could hit 2 percent as early as in the third quarter due to base effects.

Annual inflation returned to the central bank's 2-4 percent target in February when the rate eased to a one-year low of 3.8 percent, but the year-to-date inflation of 4.1 percent was still outside that range.

When asked if he agrees with comments by deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo on Tuesday that it was premature to talk about a rate cut or a reduction in banks' required reserves, Diokno said: "Exactly. You have to study. It has to be based on evidence.”

Diokno will chair his first policy meeting on March 21.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

