Increase of dwellings permitted from January – August 2018: 1.9%

Enlarge picture
WIESBADEN- As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the construction of a total of 234,400 dwellings was permitted in Germany from January - August 2018. Compared with the corresponding period of 2017 this is an increase of 1.9% or 4,500 dwellings.
Basic data and long time series are available in tables Building permits (31111) in the GENESIS-Online database.
For further information:
Statistics of building permits,
tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 24 42,
contact form
Press release in other language
to the top
Disclaimer
Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 06:07:03 UTC