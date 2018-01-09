Increase of dwellings permitted from January – July 2018: 1.9%

Enlarge picture

WIESBADEN- As reported by the Federal Statistical Office, the construction of a total of 203,300 dwellings was permitted in Germany from January - July 2018. Compared with the corresponding period of 2017 this is an increase of 1.9% or 3,900 dwellings.

Basic data and long time series are available in tables Building permits (31111) in the GENESIS-Online database.

For further information:

Statistics of building permits,

tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 24 42,

contact form

Press release in other language

to the top