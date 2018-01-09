Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Increase of dwellings permitted from January – July 2018: 1.9%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:14am CEST

Enlarge picture

WIESBADEN- As reported by the Federal Statistical Office, the construction of a total of 203,300 dwellings was permitted in Germany from January - July 2018. Compared with the corresponding period of 2017 this is an increase of 1.9% or 3,900 dwellings.

Basic data and long time series are available in tables Building permits (31111) in the GENESIS-Online database.

For further information:
Statistics of building permits,
tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 24 42,
contact form

Press release in other language

to the top

Disclaimer

Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 06:12:28 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53aGerman real wages rise despite higher inflation
RE
08:50aDIAGEO : Currency moves to knock 175 mln pounds off Diageo sales
RE
08:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aShares inch up as trade woes take backseat to buoyant U.S. markets
RE
08:48aSCIENCE, FOOD, SOCIETY : EFSA conference 2018 – day 3
PU
08:47aGlobal shares inch up as trade woes take backseat to buoyant U.S. markets
RE
08:43aBearish bets remain as edgy investors retreat from risky Asian currencies - Reuters poll
RE
08:29aAston Martin aims for £5 billion October IPO
RE
08:28aAston Martin aims for $6.7 billion October IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC : Cboe exchange turns to machines to police its 'fear gauge'
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces CEO's intention to retire on 1 April 2019
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.