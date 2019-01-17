Increase of dwellings permitted from January – November 2018: 0.5%

Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN- As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the construction of a total of 315,200 dwellings was permitted in Germany from January - November 2018. Compared with the corresponding period of 2017 this is an increase of 0.5% or 1,600 dwellings.
Basic data and long time series are available in tables Building permits (31111) in the GENESIS-Online database.
