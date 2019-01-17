Log in
Increase of dwellings permitted from January – November 2018: 0.5%

01/17/2019

Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN- As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the construction of a total of 315,200 dwellings was permitted in Germany from January - November 2018. Compared with the corresponding period of 2017 this is an increase of 0.5% or 1,600 dwellings.

Basic data and long time series are available in tables Building permits (31111) in the GENESIS-Online database.

For further information:
Statistics of building permits,
tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 24 42,
contact form

Press release in other language

Disclaimer

Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 10:38:04 UTC
