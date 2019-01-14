Increased Need for Trained Doctors Sparks Saint James School of Medicine To Offer Affordable Medical Education

Thanks to medical advances and the surging presence of an aging population, the need for both physicians and specialists is escalating worldwide. But the U.S. and Canada are facing particularly significant doctor shortages. These shortages are for general physicians, physician assistants, cardiologists, anesthesiologists, anesthesiologist assistants and more.

The generation dubbed as “Baby Boomers” consists of about 77 million Americans born between 1946 and 1964 after World War II, making it significantly larger than the generations immediately before and after, according to the Washington Post.

This aging population’s rapid growth is attributed to a change in the leading cause of death—from infectious diseases to chronic non-communicable conditions—which in turn has also increased life expectancy, it was recently reported by Global Health and Aging to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Chronic conditions include hypertension, high cholesterol, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, dementia and congestive heart failure. Heart disease, stroke and cancer have been the leading chronic conditions that have mostly plagued the elderly, especially in high-income countries. Incidences of obesity and falls are also increasing.

Although these signify ominous numbers, there has never been a more opportune time for aspiring students to enter the field of medicine. Many are looking to start their studies with a more affordable option—and are looking abroad at accredited medical schools such as Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) in the Caribbean.

Students can become part of the solution to fill jobs and become doctors in the U.S. and Canada by enrolling in Saint James, one of just a few accredited medical schools abroad. Accreditation is the most important certification for a medical school, assuring the program meets both national and international quality standards, provides a valid educational experience and allows students to practice where they want.

SJSM is so certain of its students’ success, the school offers an exclusive Guarantee on the USMLE Step 1. The USMLE is a three-step exam that provides medical licensure to top scoring students, and is sponsored by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME). SJSM’s Guarantee ensures that students pass the Step 1 exam on the first attempt after successfully passing the NBME comprehensive.

Hundreds of students have graduated from Saint James since the school was founded in 2001. SJSM alumni practice as doctors throughout the U.S. and Canada in an array of specialties.

