Increasing Market Share by 40% for a Digital Camera Manufacturer Using Market Segmentation Analysis | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Detailed Insights

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market segmentation analysis for a digital camera manufacturer. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis helped a digital camera manufacturer based out of the United States to better engage with target customers, acquire new customers, and enhance market share by 40%, all within a short period of one year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005632/en/

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Identifying the needs and demands of target customer segments

Identifying profitable customer segments

Tailoring marketing initiatives to meet the rising needs and demands of different customer segments

Attracting millennial consumers by personalizing services for them

Our market segmentation analysis can help you to define and better understand your target customers. Request a free proposal today!

Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis comprised of:

Customer needs assessment to identify the changing needs and requirements of customers

Technology assessment to spot the next technological breakthrough

Customer segmentation analysis to identify the needs of millennial consumers and group consumer with similar needs and demands together

Marketing strategy engagement to identify the different marketing strategies

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts!

Rather than targeting your entire audience with a generic message, market segmentation allows you to target your marketing initiatives to the right people through the right marketing channels. Contact us to leverage our market segmentation analysis.

The market segmentation analysis helped the digital camera manufacturer to:

Appeal to the younger consumer groups with targeted marketing initiatives

Identify the best channels for product promotion

Attract new customer segments and retain valuable ones

Increase market share by 40%

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005632/en/