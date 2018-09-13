Increasing Patient Contact With Doctors Cut Medicare Advantage Costs 28 Percent, AJMC® Study Finds

With the US population aging rapidly, payers, providers, and public policy makers are seeking ways to both improve quality of care and reduce rising costs. A new study in The American Journal of Managed Care® found that giving Medicare Advantage patients more frequent contact with their primary care doctors kept them healthier and cost 28 percent less than usual care.

The study’s authors, led by Reyan Ghany, MD, National Director of Cardiovascular Diseases at ChenMed, evaluated the impact of a new type of primary care model called “high-touch” preventive care.

With the US population aging rapidly, payers, providers, and public policy makers are seeking ways to both improve quality of care and reduce rising costs. In the United States, 46 million people are 65 years or older, and that number is expected to double over the next dozen years. Healthcare for chronic conditions in that age group currently costs the country more than $617 billion per year.

High-touch primary care allows this population to have frequent contact with primary care doctors, with the goal of preventing or delaying complications of chronic conditions. By enabling primary care physicians to invest an average of 189 minutes of face-to-face time per patient yearly, Ghany and his co-authors found substantive improvements in both healthcare costs and utilization among patients who received high-touch primary care, compared with those receiving standard care, in this retrospective cohort study of MA patients.

The ChenMed and University of Miami investigators included 17,711 unmatched MA primary care patients and matched 5,695 patients from both models of care. The median total per member per month healthcare costs in the group receiving the high-touch model were $87, compared with $121 for the standard care group. Patients receiving high-touch care saw their primary care doctors more often (8.7 vs 3.8 visits), and the mean number of hospital admissions was 50 percent lower for the high-touch model group.

In addition, patients receiving high-touch care were up to 41 percent more likely to use preventive medications such as aspirin, statins, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, β-blockers, and diuretics.

The study gave three possible reasons for the results. More frequent communication between patients and their providers may help promote improved adherence to medication and can also allow physicians to optimize medications as needed. Another possibility is that the frequency of visits may allow for more timely diagnosis of ambulatory care–sensitive conditions, thus allowing patients to avoid the hospital. A third reason is that patients in the high-touch care model may be more likely to receive other preventive care, such as vaccination or cancer screening.

