Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Increasing Profits by 13% for an Automotive Firm | Infiniti Research's Latest Competitor Analysis Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:12pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitor analysis solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti’s competitor analysis engagement helped a company in the automotive industry to tailor their product offerings based on their customers’ requirements and enter potential markets with agility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005807/en/

Rising competition, market risks, and changing needs and demands of customers are increasing challenges for companies operating in the automotive industry. Additionally, with the entry of new players in the market, automotive companies are under the pressure to reinvent their business models and keep a constant watch on competitors’ strategies. This is where the real power of leveraging a competitor analysis solution comes into play.

By leveraging our competitive intelligence solution, businesses identify how well their company is performing compared to competitors. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is an automotive company. The client faced difficulties in adapting to the fast-changing marketplace by efficiently catering to the needs of the growing population. Also, the client faced challenges in keeping abreast with the latest trends in the automotive industry. The client, therefore, wanted to identify their competitors’ business strategies and redefine their existing business models to meet the changing market requirements.

Our competitor analysis solution can help you to keep up with your competitors’ plans and actions. Contact us today!

Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution comprised of:

  • A market research study to evaluate the potential bottlenecks in the automotive industry
  • A market trend analysis engagement to identify the latest trends and opportunities in the automotive industry
  • A marketing strategy engagement to devise a sound product promotion plan
  • A competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client’s offerings with respect to their competitors
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our competitor analysis solution? Request more information from our experts!

The business impact of the engagement for the automotive firm:

  • Tailored product offerings based on customers’ needs and demands
  • Identified profitable markets for expansion
  • Identified and addressed potential threats
  • Increased profit margins by 13%
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Competitor Analysis for an Automotive Industry Player – An Infiniti Research Success Story

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:20pFIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:19pCONSUMER CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:16pOil Slides on Fears of Excess Supply
DJ
03:14pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Declares Distribution for November 2019
AQ
03:14pTHE ALIERA COMPANIES : Kicks Off Food Drive to Benefit Atlanta Community Food Bank
BU
03:12pCompanies Adjust Financial Communications to Resonate With Humans and Robots
DJ
03:11pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Federal Liberal government urged to intervene to end CN Rail strike
AQ
03:09pMTEC pays homage to service members at Veterans Day luncheon
PR
03:09pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
4Manufacturers see orders rise after no-deal Brexit avoided - CBI
5Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group