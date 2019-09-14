Log in
Increasing Quarterly Sales by 54% for a Food and Beverage Manufacturer | Quantzig's Market Basket Analysis Engagement

09/14/2019 | 11:31am EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest market basket analysis engagement for a leading food and beverage manufacturer. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a U.S. based food and beverage manufacturer to understand the purchasing behavior of their consumer and identify potential customer segments to drive growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190914005006/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its customer analytics solutions. Our customer analytics solutions help businesses to offer in-depth insights into customer behavior, attitudes, and sentiments that you can leverage to improve customer relationships and drive loyalty. Quantzig helps companies to anticipate customers’ buying preferences and future behaviors while taking into account their past behaviors.

Our customer analytics experts can help you categorize your customers into homogenous groups in order to reduce attrition, enhance customer lifetime value, and maximize profitability. Get in touch to know more.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading food and beverage manufacturer, lacked a robust cross-selling strategy for their products. Consequently, they were facing a constant reduction in the profit margins for two consecutive years. Also, the client was struggling to manage inventory stocks due to which they were not able to fulfill customer demands on time.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our market basket analysis solutions to identify relationships between products and customers.

Quantzig’s market basket analysis solutions help companies to improve the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and boost MROI. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a holistic three-step approach to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solutions offered helped the client to keep track of key metrics such as average spend and profit per basket.

Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions helped the client to:

  • Increase quarterly sales by 54%
  • Decrease overall marketing budget by 18%
  • Request a free demo now to know how our market basket analysis solutions can help you gain actionable insights and make smarter decisions to future-proof your business.

Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Developing a flexible and reliable business model
  • Analyzing customer preferences and interests
  • Would you like to know more about market basket analysis? Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.


