Increasing the Total Cost Savings for Airport Handling Spend by 13% for an Airline Company | SpendEdge's Latest Success Story

09/03/2019 | 07:33am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on increasing the total cost savings for airport handling spend by 13% for an airline company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005102/en/

Engagement background

The company wanted to identify major spend categories to improve their sourcing process. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to determine critical spend areas with high degree of risk to address the depreciating financial performance of the company.
  • Objective 2: They also wanted to develop better negotiation strategies for contracts to address colossal cost challenges.
  • Wondering how you can identify spend categories and address colossal cost challenges? Request a proposal to access our solution portfolio and our experts will get back to you within two working days.

Since over 50% of an airline’s cost base goes to suppliers, airline companies need to develop long-term contracts and identify hidden penalty fees to improve their financial performance,” says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Want to improve your financial performance? Get in touch with our experts today!

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – one of the fastest-growing airline companies – increased the total cost savings for airport handling spend by 13%. The solution offered helped them to:

  • Better manage their cost base and increase revenues.
  • Improve the operating model for procurement and identify cost reduction opportunities.
  • Efficiently managing cost base is crucial for companies to increase total cost savings. Request a free demo to access our ready-to-use market intelligence reports now!

Outcome: With SpendEdge’s help, the airline company was able to analyze spend trends and consolidate categories at the station where cargo handling suppliers were more. This helped the client to better negotiate contracts and improve the total cost savings for airport handling spend. Our comprehensive airline industry analysis also helped the client to analyze high-profile elements that were impacting cost and brand reputation. The solution offered helped the client to transform the traditional cost contract into a revenue-generating deal and save $3 million.

To gain detailed insights into the solution offered by our experts to the airline company, request more information.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We’re here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.


© Business Wire 2019
