Incredible Concurrent Events At CHINAPLAS 2019

Themes: Circular Economy, Industry 4.0, Design x Innovation, Medical Plastics, Tech Talk

The operating environment for most industries became increasingly complex. It is more vital than ever for enterprising businesses to master technological innovation. CHINAPLAS, the Asia’s No. 1 plastics and rubber trade fair, offers an international platform for the release and exchange of advanced new technologies. The show will not only feature more than 3,500 exhibitors but will also organize a series of exciting concurrent events to address those industries’ needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005047/en/

CHINAPLAS has firmly staked its claim as one of the world’s leading plastics and rubber trade fairs. This technology-oriented exhibition provides a platform for global and regional companies to showcase their latest products and services, to include materials, machinery, and smart and green technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference and Showcase

To foster circular economy is a global consensus to achieve sustainable development. Great potential and bounteous market opportunities arise with it. More and more big brands have announced environmental protection policies of recycling. In 2017, Adidas sold 1 million pairs of running shoes made of ocean plastic waste. How can plastics contribute to sustainable development? Focusing on the concerns of the industry, a “Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference and Showcase”, will be held with the themes of “Material Science for Sustainability”, “Recycling Technology” and “Environmental Packaging”.

Industry 4.0 Factory of the Future

Industry practitioners can visit the “Industry 4.0 Factory of the Future” at CHINAPLAS 2019. There will be two themed areas, “Manufacturing Intelligence Control Room” and “Smart Factory”, to demonstrate implementable intelligent solutions. The control room will display operational data recorded at both the on-site machines and a remote smart factory, while the “Smart Factory” will simulate the future manufacturing environment.

Design x Innovation

Recognizing the key role of design in product development, CHINAPLAS 2019 will organize the event “Design x Innovation”, comprising three parts.

1. CMF Inspiration Walls will display rich resources on Color, Material and Finish.

2. Design Forum will share product experience covering recyclable & sustainable design, low carbon design and CMF applications.

3. CHINAPLAS Designers’ Night.

Tech Talk

By way of open forums, “Tech Talk” will showcase the hottest product technologies, and focus clearly on cutting-edge solutions. Tech Talk will include 11 major themes, including new energy vehicles, automotive thermoplastic elastomers, 3D printing, Bioplastics, composites, antimicrobial applications, in-mold labeling, precision extrusion, green building solutions, plastics for wearable electronics, long fiber injection molding.

Medical Plastics Connect

“Medical Plastics Connect” actively promotes medical-grade chemical raw materials and equipment to create an efficient communication platform for medical device, consumables, and pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers. These activities aim to pinpoint for potential buyers the unique medical plastics technologies among the many exhibits active in this sector. "Medical Plastics Connect” activities include “Open Forum”, “Pop-up Kiosk”, “Medical Plastics Guidebook” and “Medical Plastics Guided Tour”.

CHINAPLAS, the Asia’s No. 1 plastics and rubber trade fair, will be held in Guangzhou, PR China, from May 21-24, 2019. An estimated total of over 3,500 exhibitors from all over the world will be presenting to more than 180,000 professional visitors from 150 countries and regions. For more information and pre-registration, please click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005047/en/