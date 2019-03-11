Incredible Concurrent Events At CHINAPLAS 2019

The operating environment for most industries became increasingly
complex. It is more vital than ever for enterprising businesses to
master technological innovation. CHINAPLAS,
the Asia’s No. 1 plastics and rubber trade fair, offers an international
platform for the release and exchange of advanced new technologies. The
show will not only feature more than 3,500 exhibitors but will also
organize a series of exciting concurrent events to address those
industries’ needs.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005047/en/
CHINAPLAS has firmly staked its claim as one of the world’s leading plastics and rubber trade fairs. This technology-oriented exhibition provides a platform for global and regional companies to showcase their latest products and services, to include materials, machinery, and smart and green technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference and Showcase
To foster circular economy is a global consensus to achieve sustainable
development. Great potential and bounteous market opportunities arise
with it. More and more big brands have announced environmental
protection policies of recycling. In 2017, Adidas sold 1 million pairs
of running shoes made of ocean plastic waste. How can plastics
contribute to sustainable development? Focusing on the concerns of the
industry, a “Plastics
Recycling & Circular Economy Conference and Showcase”, will be
held with the themes of “Material Science for Sustainability”,
“Recycling Technology” and “Environmental Packaging”.
Industry 4.0 Factory of the Future
Industry practitioners can visit the “Industry
4.0 Factory of the Future” at CHINAPLAS 2019. There will be two
themed areas, “Manufacturing Intelligence Control Room” and “Smart
Factory”, to demonstrate implementable intelligent solutions. The
control room will display operational data recorded at both the on-site
machines and a remote smart factory, while the “Smart Factory” will
simulate the future manufacturing environment.
Design x Innovation
Recognizing the key role of design in product development, CHINAPLAS
2019 will organize the event “Design
x Innovation”, comprising three parts.
1. CMF Inspiration Walls will display rich resources on Color,
Material and Finish.
2. Design Forum will share product experience covering recyclable
& sustainable design, low carbon design and CMF applications.
3. CHINAPLAS Designers’ Night.
Tech Talk
By way of open forums, “Tech
Talk” will showcase the hottest product technologies, and focus
clearly on cutting-edge solutions. Tech Talk will include 11 major
themes, including new energy vehicles, automotive thermoplastic
elastomers, 3D printing, Bioplastics, composites, antimicrobial
applications, in-mold labeling, precision extrusion, green building
solutions, plastics for wearable electronics, long fiber injection
molding.
Medical Plastics Connect
“Medical
Plastics Connect” actively promotes medical-grade chemical raw
materials and equipment to create an efficient communication platform
for medical device, consumables, and pharmaceutical packaging
manufacturers. These activities aim to pinpoint for potential buyers the
unique medical plastics technologies among the many exhibits active in
this sector. "Medical Plastics Connect” activities include “Open Forum”,
“Pop-up Kiosk”, “Medical Plastics Guidebook” and “Medical Plastics
Guided Tour”.
CHINAPLAS, the Asia’s No.
1 plastics and rubber trade fair, will be held in Guangzhou, PR China,
from May 21-24, 2019. An estimated total of over 3,500 exhibitors from
all over the world will be presenting to more than 180,000 professional
visitors from 150 countries and regions. For more information and
pre-registration, please click here.
