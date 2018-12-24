Log in
Indago Energy : Becoming a substantial holder

12/24/2018 | 01:15am CET

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme Indago Energy Ltd

ACN/ARSN

117 387 354

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Stephen Mitchell ACN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

20/12/2018

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities(4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes(5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

10,650,000

5.05%

5.05%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Stephen Mitchell

Controls registered holder (section 608 (3)(b))

10,650,000 Ordinary Shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

Stephen Mitchell

Stephen Mitchell

Stephen Mitchell

4,300,000 ordinary shares

S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund

S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund

S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund

3,500,000 ordinary shares

Mawallock Pastoral Company Pty Ltd

Mawallock Pastoral Company Pty Ltd

Mawallock Pastoral Company Pty Ltd

2,850,000 ordinary shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the 4 months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Mawallock Pastoral Company Pty Ltd

18 - 20/12/18

$11,524.97

Nil

249,999 ordinary shares

Stephen Mitchell

17/12/18

$9, 136.92

Nil

199,987 ordinary shares

S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund

14/12/18

$3,888.57

Nil

549,987 ordinary shares

S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund

24/10/18

$5,589.30

Nil

100,000 ordinary shares

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Stephen Mitchell

Controller

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Stephen Mitchell

PO Box 16059, Collins Street West, Vic. 8007

Signature

print nameStephen Mitchell Capacity Director

sign here

Date 24th December 2018

Directions

  • 1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

  • 2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • 3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • 4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • 5. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

  • 6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • 7. Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

  • See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • 8. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • 9. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefit, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Disclaimer

Indago Energy Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 00:14:05 UTC
