Indago Energy : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme Indago Energy Ltd

ACN/ARSN

117 387 354

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Stephen Mitchell ACN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

20/12/2018

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities(4) Number of securities Persons' votes(5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 10,650,000 5.05% 5.05%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Stephen Mitchell Controls registered holder (section 608 (3)(b)) 10,650,000 Ordinary Shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Stephen Mitchell Stephen Mitchell Stephen Mitchell 4,300,000 ordinary shares S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund 3,500,000 ordinary shares Mawallock Pastoral Company Pty Ltd Mawallock Pastoral Company Pty Ltd Mawallock Pastoral Company Pty Ltd 2,850,000 ordinary shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the 4 months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash Mawallock Pastoral Company Pty Ltd 18 - 20/12/18 $11,524.97 Nil 249,999 ordinary shares Stephen Mitchell 17/12/18 $9, 136.92 Nil 199,987 ordinary shares S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund 14/12/18 $3,888.57 Nil 549,987 ordinary shares S and S Mitchell ATF SP Mitchell Super Fund 24/10/18 $5,589.30 Nil 100,000 ordinary shares

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Stephen Mitchell Controller

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Stephen Mitchell PO Box 16059, Collins Street West, Vic. 8007

Signature

print nameStephen Mitchell Capacity Director

sign here

Date 24th December 2018

