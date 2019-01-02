Indago Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity Indago Energy Limited

ABN 75 117 387 354

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stephen Mitchell Date of last notice 21 December 2018 Date of this notice 2 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Mawallok Pastoral Company Pty Ltd - Mr Mitchell is a director of the Company Date of change 24th December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change Direct 4,300,000 fully paid ordinary shares 3,500,000 Stephen Mitchell and Serena Mitchell 2,000,000 Director Options The Director Options will vest after 12 months from issue, i.e. on 1 June 2017 and will convert on a one-for-one basis with an exercise price of $0.10 per option exercisable at any time prior to 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on 1 April 2019. Indirect 2,850,000 fully paid ordinary shares Mawallok Pastoral Company Pty Ltd Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired Direct 27,500 - fully paid ordinary shares Stephen Mitchell Indirect 150,000 - fully paid ordinary shares Mawallok Pastoral Company Pty Ltd Number disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and valuation $7,375.00

No. of securities held after change Direct 4,327,500 fully paid ordinary shares 3,500,000 Stephen Mitchell and Serena Mitchell 2,000,000 Director Options The Director Options will vest after 12 months from issue, i.e. on 1 June 2017 and will convert on a one-for-one basis with an exercise price of $0.10 per option exercisable at any time prior to 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on 1 April 2019. Indirect 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares Mawallok Pastoral Company Pty Ltd Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A

Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

