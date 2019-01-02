Log in
Indago Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice

01/02/2019 | 02:24am CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Indago Energy Limited

ABN 75 117 387 354

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Mitchell

Date of last notice

21 December 2018

Date of this notice

2 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mawallok Pastoral Company Pty Ltd - Mr Mitchell is a director of the Company

Date of change

24th December 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct 4,300,000 fully paid ordinary shares

3,500,000 Stephen Mitchell and Serena Mitchell

2,000,000 Director Options

The Director Options will vest after 12 months from issue, i.e. on 1 June 2017 and will convert on a one-for-one basis with an exercise price of $0.10 per option exercisable at any time prior to 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on 1 April 2019.

Indirect 2,850,000 fully paid ordinary shares Mawallok Pastoral Company Pty Ltd

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Direct 27,500 - fully paid ordinary shares Stephen Mitchell

Indirect 150,000 - fully paid ordinary shares Mawallok Pastoral Company Pty Ltd

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and valuation

$7,375.00

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct 4,327,500 fully paid ordinary shares

3,500,000 Stephen Mitchell and Serena Mitchell

2,000,000 Director Options

The Director Options will vest after 12 months from issue, i.e. on 1 June 2017 and will convert on a one-for-one basis with an exercise price of $0.10 per option exercisable at any time prior to 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on 1 April 2019.

Indirect 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares Mawallok Pastoral Company Pty Ltd

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4 01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Indago Energy Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 01:23:01 UTC
