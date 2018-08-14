Log in
Indago Energy : Rights Issue Update and Shortfall Notification

08/14/2018 | 01:26am CEST

Rights Issue Update and Shortfall Notification

Indago Energy Limited (ASX: INK) ("Indago" or "the Company") is pleased to confirm the Company's pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") of one New Share offered for every five shares held by Eligible Shareholders at an issue price of $0.074 per share closed at 5:00pm EST on 10 August 2018.

The Company received acceptances representing a 47% take up of the shares on offer for a total of 16,532,546 New Shares raising $1,223,722 leaving a shortfall of 18,327,085 New Shares ("Shortfall").

The Company's advisors, Peloton Capital, have informed Indago that considerable excess demand for the Shortfall has been received and expect the entire Shortfall to be placed in the week ahead.

The allotment and issue of the New Shares under the Offer will occur on Friday, 17 August 2018. It is anticipated that normal trading of the New Shares will commence on Monday, 20 August 2018.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank shareholders for their participation in the Entitlement Offer.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Mitchell Chairman

Julie Edwards Company SecretaryTelephone: +61 3 9642 2899

Website: www.indagoenergy.com

ABN: 75 117 387 354

Tel: +61 3 9642 2899 | Fax: +61 3 9642 5177 Level 6, 412 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

Disclaimer

Indago Energy Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 23:25:04 UTC
