Inde Motorsports Ranch : Announces Custom Trackside Garage Pads

05/28/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

Build Your Ultimate Sanctuary in the Beautiful High Desert

Inde Motorsports Ranch (IMR), a private, members-only club built for true motorsports enthusiasts, announces it is offering custom trackside garage pads with the unique ability to accommodate overnight stays. This rare opportunity allows members the freedom and flexibility to create their own sanctuary with front row seats to all the fast-paced track action Inde offers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005781/en/

Inde Motorsports Ranch announces custom trackside garage pads. Build your ultimate sanctuary in the beautiful high desert. (Photo: Business Wire)

These fully customizable garage pads, known as The Reserve at Inde, have limited availability with only 10 prime trackside pads offered by IMR. Each pad consists of 5,000 square feet with the potential for 10,000 square feet of buildable space, and can feature a second story. The garage pads are turnkey, ready-to-build with established utilities and without an HOA. Members are able to create the ultimate garage of their dreams and living space with lots of design freedom and very few restrictions. Members also have the advantage of a streamlined design and construction process when working with one of Inde’s preferred builders. Trackside pad prices start at $225,000.

“The custom trackside garage pads are the natural evolution in offering our members the complete motorsports experience all year round,” said CJ Dorland, President of Inde Motorsports Ranch. “We are excited for members to build their own private space that best suits their needs and reflects their personal style while not being limited by the confines of pre-existing walls or blueprints. There is nothing cookie cutter about them.”

Members have the unique ability to use the pads as a blank canvas and customize to their exact liking. Some members are using the first level to create the ultimate garage of their dreams with vehicle lifts, mechanic work benches, showcasing memorabilia and even a luxury lounge space to relax in between track sessions. The second level can be ideal for enjoying indoor, outdoor entertaining complete with full kitchen, living and bedroom space that best accommodates their family and guests. Located next to the racetrack, the pads are perfectly setup with incomparable views of the track and the surrounding Winchester Mountains.

Founding Members, Robert and Debbie Mueller, will be the first members to break ground on their pad in early June. “We are very excited about our new fully custom trackside garage. It will provide a convenient area to store our race cars as well as be a special place for us and our friends to relax after a great day of racing…it will be perfect for watching races and enjoying the amazing Arizona sunsets.”

The custom trackside garage pads are ideal for motorsports enthusiasts who want to fully embrace their passion all year round. Since its founding, Inde has grown its private club into a national industry leader for all motorsports enthusiasts who value quality track time and friendly hospitality. Inde is recognized worldwide for its facilities, track versatility and access to custom tailored, private coaching.

About Inde Motorsports Ranch

Founded in 2010, Inde Motorsports Ranch is a family-owned, private motorsports club located on 1,700 acres in the high desert of Arizona. Members enjoy year-round access to Inde’s well-appointed facilities including a dynamic 2.75-mile road track with more than 40 unique configurations, a five-acre performance skid pad and karting circuit, custom trackside garage pads, luxury trackside casitas, and private garages. The track’s race-inspired design conforms to a breathtaking landscape and features 200 feet of natural elevation change. Visit www.indemotorsports.com.


© Business Wire 2020
