Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inde Motorsports Ranch : Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Private Track Experience for Passionate Motorsports Enthusiasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Inde Motorsports Ranch, a private, members-only club built for true motorsports enthusiasts, celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. Since its founding, Inde has grown its private club into a national industry leader recognized worldwide for its facilities, track versatility and access to custom tailored, private coaching.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505006038/en/

Members Racing at Inde Motorsports Ranch (Photo: Business Wire)

Members Racing at Inde Motorsports Ranch (Photo: Business Wire)

CJ Dorland, of Tucson, and his father, Graham, founded the world-class facility on 1,700 acres after a years-long regional site search. Located in the high desert in Cochise County, the area rarely exceeds 100 degrees in the Arizona summer, making it a true year-round escape.

“Our family’s goal was to build a motorsports facility that is different than your typical country club. Our members appreciate the value of calling Inde their home track while having the freedom and flexibility to enjoy Inde as they see fit. This approach has allowed us welcome members from all over North America. We couldn’t be prouder of the strong sense of community our members have created,” said CJ Dorland, President of Inde Motorsports Ranch.

The dynamic 2.75-mile, 21-turn road course offers nearly a mile of accumulative straightaways as well as 200’ of natural elevation changes. Arizona’s only SCCA nationally certified track can accommodate more than 40 unique configurations and be bifurcated to simultaneously run two separate road courses. Inde also has a five-acre performance skid pad with karting circuit.

Inde offers concierge services including vehicle trackside preparation. Inde also provides a clubhouse, elevated viewing lounge, driver development programs, competition racing school, IMR Riders Club and the members’ only IMR Challenge Series.

“Inde Motorsports Ranch is truly unparalleled,” said Dr. Mark Russell, an Inde Executive Member. “The challenging 2.75-mile course, with its 40 configurations, and the amazing grounds and facilities are guaranteed to please even the most discriminating driving or riding aficionados ... it is THE complete package.”

Inde’s facilities, encompassing more than 75,000 square feet, include 12 luxury trackside casitas, custom trackside garage pads available for purchase as well as over 60 individual private member garages on-site.

Many members fly-in-and-drive utilizing the FAA-approved private airport on-site with a 3,800’ runway.

By the Numbers:

  • 4400’ elevation; allowing year-around track time
  • 2.75-mile, 21-turn road course
  • 40+ track configurations available
  • 10 fully customizable trackside garage pads, available for purchase
  • 5-acre performance skid pad and karting circuit

Visit www.indemotorsports.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:41pSYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:41pMATCH GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pTAUBMAN CENTERS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pARCH COAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pOWL ROCK CAPITAL : Corp. Reports First Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.37 and NAV Per Share of $14.09
PR
04:41pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of UltraWarm for Amazon Elasticsearch Service
BU
04:41pBlueLinx Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
04:40pDOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:40pNIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pFRESHPET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
4CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group