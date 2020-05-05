Inde Motorsports Ranch : Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Private Track Experience for Passionate Motorsports Enthusiasts

Inde Motorsports Ranch, a private, members-only club built for true motorsports enthusiasts, celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. Since its founding, Inde has grown its private club into a national industry leader recognized worldwide for its facilities, track versatility and access to custom tailored, private coaching.

CJ Dorland, of Tucson, and his father, Graham, founded the world-class facility on 1,700 acres after a years-long regional site search. Located in the high desert in Cochise County, the area rarely exceeds 100 degrees in the Arizona summer, making it a true year-round escape.

“Our family’s goal was to build a motorsports facility that is different than your typical country club. Our members appreciate the value of calling Inde their home track while having the freedom and flexibility to enjoy Inde as they see fit. This approach has allowed us welcome members from all over North America. We couldn’t be prouder of the strong sense of community our members have created,” said CJ Dorland, President of Inde Motorsports Ranch.

The dynamic 2.75-mile, 21-turn road course offers nearly a mile of accumulative straightaways as well as 200’ of natural elevation changes. Arizona’s only SCCA nationally certified track can accommodate more than 40 unique configurations and be bifurcated to simultaneously run two separate road courses. Inde also has a five-acre performance skid pad with karting circuit.

Inde offers concierge services including vehicle trackside preparation. Inde also provides a clubhouse, elevated viewing lounge, driver development programs, competition racing school, IMR Riders Club and the members’ only IMR Challenge Series.

“Inde Motorsports Ranch is truly unparalleled,” said Dr. Mark Russell, an Inde Executive Member. “The challenging 2.75-mile course, with its 40 configurations, and the amazing grounds and facilities are guaranteed to please even the most discriminating driving or riding aficionados ... it is THE complete package.”

Inde’s facilities, encompassing more than 75,000 square feet, include 12 luxury trackside casitas, custom trackside garage pads available for purchase as well as over 60 individual private member garages on-site.

Many members fly-in-and-drive utilizing the FAA-approved private airport on-site with a 3,800’ runway.

By the Numbers:

4400’ elevation; allowing year-around track time

2.75-mile, 21-turn road course

40+ track configurations available

10 fully customizable trackside garage pads, available for purchase

5-acre performance skid pad and karting circuit

