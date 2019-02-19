Indegy : Industrial Cyber Security Suite Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V Contract

New Partnership Brings Leading-edge ICS Security Solutions to Public
Sector
Indegy, a leader in industrial
cyber security, and Carahsoft
Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®,
today announced a formalized channel partnership. Under the agreement,
Carahsoft will serve as Indegy’s premier Public Sector Distributor and
Master Aggregator, giving the public sector and Carahsoft’s reseller
partners access to Indegy’s industrial cyber security platform via
Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V
Contract.
According to a recent report by Deloitte,
cyber attackers are increasingly targeting industrial control systems
(ICS), sometimes potentially laying the groundwork to do physical damage
to the grid. Hackers tied to nation-states and organized crime are
trying to burrow their way into utility ICS, seeking to learn how
systems operate, and positioning themselves to control critical physical
assets, such as power plants, substations, transmission, and
distribution networks, and potentially disrupt or destroy them.
The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite offers centralized
visibility, security and control for operational technology (OT)
environments. With Indegy, both IT and OT security professionals are
able to quickly and accurately pinpoint the source of a problem and
mitigate it before damage occurs.
“Indegy’s partnership with Carahsoft is addressing the pressing need for
industrial security within the public sector,” said Joel Silberman, Vice
President of Business Development for Indegy. “Together we are making it
easy for government agencies to procure the Indegy Industrial Cyber
Security Suite using the same contract vehicles they use to procure IT
solutions.”
Integrating the Indegy platform alongside IT security solutions provides
IT and OT/ICS cyber professionals insight into ICS device and network
security events for both incident detection and management. Indegy
combines active and passive monitoring for Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition (SCADA) and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
infrastructures to deliver visibility, security and control that is
outside the capabilities of IT products.
“The approach Indegy takes to monitoring critical OT, ICS, and
Industrial IoT systems and devices provides a unique situational
awareness for our government customers,” said Ebben Yazel, Technology
Alliances Manager at Carahsoft. “Combined with the Enterprise IT
solutions that Carahsoft offers customers today, an organization’s OT
and IT security professionals can gain the information they need to
identify and respond to events of interest and ensure continuous safety
and reliability for the entire organization.”
Indegy’s security solutions are available immediately via Carahsoft’s
SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information,
contact the Indegy team at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or indegy@carahsoft.com;
or register here
for a complimentary webinar on the Indegy Industrial Cyber Security
Suite being held March 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM EST.
About Indegy
Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, protects industrial
control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and
human error. The Indegy
Industrial Cyber Security Suite arms security and operations teams
with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats
by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly
detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are
installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other
industrial organizations around the world.
For more information visit http://www.indegy.com/
and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions
Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract
holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of
its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem
of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and
consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and
implement the best solution at the best possible value.
The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and
deliver Indegy, VMware, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas,
Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro
Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and
Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is
consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is
listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms
by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post,
Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com
or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005065/en/