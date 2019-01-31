Indegy : Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community to Help Industrial Organizations Bridge IT/OT Cyber Risk Gap

Indegy, a leader in industrial
cyber security, today announced the integration between its Indegy
Industrial Cybersecurity Suite and IBM’s QRadar Security Intelligence
Platform, which bridges the visibility gap between enterprise
information technology (IT) environments and industrial, operational
technology (OT) environments.
Recent attacks such as TRITON,
Dragonfly
2.0, and CrashOverride/Industroyer
have shown that today’s Industrial Control Systems (ICS), many of which
are now connected to enterprise IT systems, are no longer isolated from
cyber threats. Meanwhile, traditional IT security solutions are unable
to monitor the specialized systems used in OT environments to identify
risks. The combination of the Indegy Industrial Cybersecurity Suite and
IBM QRadar provides the deep visibility, security and control required
to close the blind spot between enterprise IT and industrial ICS
networks.
The Indegy Industrial Cybersecurity Suite which parses OT events and
converts them to a standard taxonomy format that can be displayed
through the QRadar interface is available now on IBM
Security App Exchange. As threats are evolving faster than ever,
collaborative development amongst the security community will help
organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against
cybercrime.
“IBM QRadar is trusted by thousands of enterprises to monitor cyber
security threats in their IT environments,” said Barak Perelman,
Co-founder and CEO of Indegy. “By combining our unmatched visibility
into both industrial network and device level activity, with IBM QRadar,
we are providing customers with holistic protection that spans their
IT/OT infrastructures and can detect threats that attempt to move
laterally between them.”
Closing the IT/OT Visibility Gap
The Indegy Industrial Cybersecurity Suite is purpose-built to provide
real-time situational awareness and visibility into ICS networks. It
combines behavioral anomaly detection with policy based rules for
comprehensive threat detection and mitigation, and unique visibility
into the asset inventory. Industrial facilities including critical
infrastructures, utilities, water, energy, pharmaceutical and
manufacturing organizations use Indegy to automate operational oversight
processes, identify human errors such as misconfigurations and failed
maintenance, and protect against malware, cyber attacks, and insider
threats.
The IBM® QRadar® Security Intelligence Platform
integrates security information and event management (SIEM), log
management, anomaly detection, network analysis, user behavior analytics
and vulnerability management to analyze data in real-time across an
organization’s enterprise IT infrastructure to detect and prioritize
potential security threats.
The combined Indegy-IBM solution provides joint customers the following
benefits and capabilities:
-
Visibility across IT and OT environments
-
Behavioral and advanced heuristics
-
Policy based controls
-
Identification of vulnerabilities
-
Complete and real-time device inventory
-
Asset tracking
-
Proactive security and compliance reporting
About Indegy
Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security,
protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats,
malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy
Industrial Cybersecurity Suite arms security and operations teams
with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats
by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly
detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are
installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other
industrial organizations around the world. For more information visit www.indegy.com
and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
