Indegy : Named Top Growth Company of Tomorrow by Qumra Capital

04/11/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Industrial Cyber Security Leader to be Honored at Calcalist Mind the Tech NY 2019

Indegy, a leading provider of security solutions for industrial control system (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments, announced today that it was selected by venture capital firm Qumra Capital as one of the top ten companies it believes has the greatest potential for accelerated growth and success. The “Growth Companies of Tomorrow” list was revealed today at the third annual Mind the Tech NY 2019 Conference, hosted by Calcalist, Israel's leading financial daily, in partnership with Bank Leumi.

“We are pleased that Qumra Capital has recognized our business success as a leader in industrial cyber security and Indegy’s high growth trajectory,” said Barak Perelman, CEO of Indegy. “Industrial organizations in every sector, around the world are rapidly coming to terms with the fact that they are no longer protected by air-gapping the OT environment and need purpose built protection that is not provided by IT products. Indegy is well-positioned to capitalize on major market opportunities in critical infrastructure, energy, water, manufacturing and other sectors.”

Barak Perelman will attend Calcalist’s third annual Mind the Tech conference in New York City, April 10-12.

About Indegy
Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite arms security and operations teams with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other industrial organizations around the world. For more information visit http://www.indegy.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
