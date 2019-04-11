Indegy : Named Top Growth Company of Tomorrow by Qumra Capital

Indegy, a leading provider of
security solutions for industrial control system (ICS) and operational
technology (OT) environments, announced today that it was selected by
venture capital firm Qumra Capital
as one of the top ten companies it believes has the greatest potential
for accelerated growth and success. The “Growth Companies of Tomorrow”
list was revealed today at the third annual Mind
the Tech NY 2019 Conference, hosted by Calcalist, Israel's leading
financial daily, in partnership with Bank Leumi.
“We are pleased that Qumra Capital has recognized our business success
as a leader in industrial cyber security and Indegy’s high growth
trajectory,” said Barak Perelman, CEO of Indegy. “Industrial
organizations in every sector, around the world are rapidly coming to
terms with the fact that they are no longer protected by air-gapping the
OT environment and need purpose built protection that is not provided by
IT products. Indegy is well-positioned to capitalize on major market
opportunities in critical infrastructure, energy, water, manufacturing
and other sectors.”
Barak Perelman will attend Calcalist’s third annual Mind the Tech
conference in New York City, April 10-12.
About Indegy
Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security,
protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats,
malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy
Industrial Cyber Security Suite arms security and operations teams
with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats
by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly
detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are
installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other
industrial organizations around the world. For more information visit http://www.indegy.com/
and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
