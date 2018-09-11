Indegy : Partners with the Open Information Security Foundation to Extend its Active “Device Integrity” Threat Detection with Suricata

Pioneer of Active Threat Detection for Industrial Environments Joins Forces with Leading Open Source Provider of Network Threat Detection to Collaborate on ICS Threat Intelligence Sharing

Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, today announced an integration partnership with the Open Information Security Foundation (OISF), the nonprofit organization that owns and manages Suricata, the world-class network threat detection engine. The integration will combine Indegy’s patent-pending active device-based threat detection with Suricata’s open source network threat intelligence to provide end-to-end protection for operational technology (OT) environments. The companies will collaborate to make attack signatures and rules gathered from industrial networks available and actionable to the broader OT security community for the first time.

Recent attacks such as TRITON, Dragonfly 2.0, and CrashOverride/Industroyer have demonstrated that today’s Industrial Control Systems (ICS), most of which are now connected to enterprise IT systems, are no longer isolated from cyber threats. While open source sharing of threat intelligence on new attacks and signatures is commonplace in IT, it still does not exist in the OT world. The integration of the Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite and Suricata both strengthens OT networks and provides industrial organizations with the ability to access signatures and rules from the community and operationalize them.

“As a member of the Open Information Security Foundation, we are joining forces with Suricata to harness the power of open intelligence sharing for addressing complex threats to OT environments,” said Mille Gandelsman, Co-founder and CTO of Indegy. “By combining our patent-pending active ICS device querying technology with the Suricata threat detection engine, we are providing customers with holistic protection against lateral attacks that span IT and OT infrastructures. We will also contribute OT signatures to the security community at large.”

“We are very excited to welcome Indegy into the OISF consortium,” said Kelley Misata, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Open Information Security Foundation (OISF). “Our consortium members are critical to Suricata’s ongoing success and development. With support from companies like Indegy, our team can keep Suricata ahead of the growing demands for stable and robust security technologies.”

Active Device and Network OT Threat Detection

To extend the industry’s first and leading active monitoring technology, Indegy Device Integrity, the Indegy and Suricata solution inspects every packet in an OT network against a comprehensive signature database for attacks or compromised assets. This advanced threat detection capability spans dozens of categories including suspicious network behaviors, malware command and control, DoS attacks, botnets, informational events, exploits, vulnerabilities, network attacks, exploit kit activity, and more. Organizations can use this intelligence to implement predefined policies or create custom policies that white and/or blacklist specific granular activities that may be indicative of cyber threats or trigger alerts when unintended operational changes occur.

The Indegy-Suricata solution will provide customers with the following benefits and capabilities:

Early warning of reconnaissance activity

Integrated threat intelligence from a global security ecosystem

Access to constantly updated signatures from the Suricata community

Pre-configured rules that provide the best defense for ICS environments

Automated reporting

Availability

The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite with Suricata integration will be available in the fourth quarter of this year from Indegy and its partners worldwide.

About OISF

The Open Information Security Foundation (OISF) is a non-profit organization created to build community and to support open source security technologies like Suricata, the world-class IDS/IPS network monitoring engine. OISF is dedicated to preserving the integrity of open source security technologies and the communities that keep them thriving. Our team and community members includes world-class security and non-profit experts, programmers, and industry leaders dedicated to open source security technologies.

Suricata is a free and open source, mature, fast, and robust network threat detection engine capable of real time intrusion detection (IDS), inline intrusion prevention (IPS), network security monitoring (NSM) and offline packet capture (pcap) processing. Suricata’s fast-paced community-driven development focuses on security, usability, and efficiency.

For more information, visit https://oisf.net/.

About Indegy

Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite arms security and operations teams with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other industrial organizations around the world.

The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite provides comprehensive threat hunting, automated asset inventory, vulnerability management and configuration control. The suite of capabilities ties together in an out-of-the-box deployment resulting in delivery of alerts, audit trails, automated reports and 3rd party integration with your existing tools.

For more information visit www.indegy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

